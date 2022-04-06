NBA Rumors: LeBron James eligible to sign 2-year, $97.1 million extension with LA Lakers starting August 4th

As per NBA rumors, LeBron James will be eligible for a two-year $97.1 million extension with the LA Lakers on August 4.

However, he's set to miss the playoffs for the second time in four seasons. Out due to a sprained left ankle, James was on the bench as he watched the Lakers get eliminated from playoff contention after a 121-110 defeat against the Phoenix Suns.

With the Lakers missing the playoffs, they can focus their attention on getting better in the offseason. Jamesonly has a year remaining on his contract, but he'll be eligible for a two-year extension in Augusst this year.

According to Yozzi Gozlan of HoopsHype, "The King" is eligible for a two-year contract extension worth $97.1 million. That means James could be part of the Lakers till the 2024-25 NBA season if he signs the deal. With his son Bronny set to enter the league in the same season, it could be a very interesting scenario.

"Starting on August 4, LeBron James will be eligible for a two-year, $97.1 million extension that would keep him under contract through the 2024-25 season. This decision is consequential for the Lakers not just because of the obvious reason of keeping him long-term, but because of the future flexibility it takes away," Gozlan wrote.

There were rumors after the trade deadline that the Lakers should consider trading LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook in the offseason. With the Lakers not having a first-round pick till 2026, it's important to build for the future. However, the trio of James, Davis and Westbrook never really had a chance to gel together due to injuries.

The Lakers are in a very difficult position this offseason, as they will have to choose between a full rebuild or overhaul the roster to try and compete for an NBA championship. Westbrook and Talen Horton-Tucker are their best assets, but they have lost a lot of value with their poor performances this season.

Can LeBron James still win the scoring title?

LeBron James is currently second in the NBA in scoring this season, behind Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers. The race for the scoring title will go down to the wire, but can James become the scoring champion this season?

James is averaging 30.3 points per game this season, but he still needs to play two more games to qualify for the scoring title. The required minimum number of games is 58 or 70% of the 82 games played in a season. The LA Lakers have three games left in their schedule, so James has a chance.

However, "The King" has missed four of the last five games due to a sprained left ankle. With the Lakers out of playoff contention, it's possible James might not play again this season. However, if he chooses to play in meaningless games, his critics could have a field day, calling him out for stat-padding and chasing the scoring title.

