NBA Rumors: LeBron James enthused by the possibility of Golden State Warriors' former coach taking over the LA Lakers

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are heading into the offseason with plenty of questions surrounding the team's future.

One of the top questions is who will be the coach. After firing Frank Vogel on Monday, speculation surrounding the next coach has already begun.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson could be in the running for the job. Amick wrote that his sources have indicated that James would be "very enthused" if Jackson were the choice:

"Here’s a tidbit to monitor as the Lakers conduct their latest coaching search: Sources say James would be very enthused by the prospect of Mark Jackson landing the job."

An offseason of potential changes for LeBron James and the LA Lakers

LA Lakers forward LeBron James

The season was a nightmare for LeBron James and the LA Lakers (33-49).

After coming into the season with aspirations of making an NBA Finals run, the Lakers languished, going 10-30 from Jan. 7 through April 7. The organization is going to have to go back to the drawing board to turn the team around.

With the recent departure of coach Frank Vogel, fans will be waiting to see what direction the team goes in for its new coach. There's going to be plenty of rumors and speculation about the opening, as the job will be a popular opening.

While many might believe that solving the situation involving guard Russell Westbrook should be the first issue, finding a new coach would be a big step.

The Athletic's report suggested James would be in favor of Mark Jackson getting the job.

Since coaching the Golden State Warriors from 2011-2014, Jackson has been a candidate with a number of teams but hasn't returned to roaming the sidelines.

Since then, Jackson has been a sideline analyst for the NBA. He would bring the Lakers a coach who has the ability to connect with veteran players due to being a former NBA guard.

Jackson, the 1987-88 Rookie of the Year, played 17 seasons for seven organizations. He was an All-Star for the only time in his career in his second season, when he averaged a career-best 16.9 points per game with the New York Knicks.

Jackson, in his only head-coaching job, coached the Warriors for three seasons, improving their record each season. After his departure, Golden State went to five straight NBA Finals, winning three.

