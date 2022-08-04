NBA Rumors: LeBron James likely to sign a two-year deal with a player option in the final season, will take his time to finalize the deal

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James' extension eligibility has taken over the headlines around the NBA. Several factors could come into play regarding his eventual decision. One of the most frequently mentioned factors is his desire to play with his son, Bronny James, who will be eligible for the draft in 2024.

Joe Vardon @joevardon theathletic.com/3468365/2022/0… How LeBron James playing alongside Bronny connects with Lakers extension — which they can offer today, ⁦ @TheAthleticNBA How LeBron James playing alongside Bronny connects with Lakers extension — which they can offer today, ⁦@TheAthleticNBA⁩ theathletic.com/3468365/2022/0…

The Pelicans have control over the Lakers' 2024 first-round pick. They can use that, let LA have it or defer it to 2025. James has said that he would like to play for the team that drafts Bronny. With the Lakers not having control of their 2024 pick, he may have to plan his extension with the 17-time champions wisely.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



“Most sources NBC spoke with expected LeBron will go with option three — a 1+1 — but that he may take his time signing it. There is no rush.” REPORT: LeBron James is expected to sign his extension with Lakers in “some form”, reports @basketballtalk “Most sources NBC spoke with expected LeBron will go with option three — a 1+1 — but that he may take his time signing it. There is no rush.” REPORT: LeBron James is expected to sign his extension with Lakers in “some form”, reports @basketballtalk.“Most sources NBC spoke with expected LeBron will go with option three — a 1+1 — but that he may take his time signing it. There is no rush.” https://t.co/YrOfrjyCP7

According to NBC Sports' Kurt Helin, James is likely to opt for a 1+1 deal, meaning a player option in the final year of a two-year contract, giving him the flexibility to become an unrestricted free agent.

"LeBron has three options with the Lakers’ extension offer: 1) Ignore it, don’t sign it, and become a free agent next summer. 2) Sign it for the full two years and lock himself in with the Lakers until age 40. 3) Sign for one additional year, or one year with a player option for the second year (a 1+1)," Helin wrote.

"Option 3 keeps LeBron settled in Los Angeles but with flexibility if and when Bronny enters the NBA in another market. Most sources NBC spoke with expected LeBron will go with option three — a 1+1 — but that he may take his time signing it. There is no rush. And if that keeps the pressure on the Lakers to upgrade the roster, all the better."

Complex Sports @ComplexSports



(via: LeBron, Bryce and Bronny all playing above the rim at the Lakers facility(via: @KingJames IG) LeBron, Bryce and Bronny all playing above the rim at the Lakers facility 👀 (via: @KingJames IG) https://t.co/I6qvJFSFRx

NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers a team to keep an eye on regarding the LeBron and Bronny James package sweepstakes

An anonymous NBA general manager considers the Cleveland Cavaliers a threat to the LA Lakers regarding LeBron James' extension. The Cavs could position themselves to draft Bronny and sign LeBron in 2024. Here's what Heavy.com reported:

“And there’s the Cleveland thing. The Cavs could get themselves into position to get Bronny, and sign LeBron all at once in 2024. That’s a home-run move for that team. They’re going to keep that in the back of their heads no matter what they do in the next couple of years. So the Lakers' window here, it’s really small.”

Last season, the Cleveland Cavaliers came close to making the playoffs for the first time without James since they drafted him. However, injuries hampered them in the play-in tournament as they suffered successive defeats to the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.

A reunion with James could be an intriguing prospect. He has remained in top shape at this age (37), and few think he will be on a drastic decline by 2024.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far