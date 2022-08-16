NBA Rumors: LeBron James may have a desire to team up with former All-Star from Boston Celtics in the future

According to NBA rumors, LeBron James has admired Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown for some time. Brown has dominated the rumor mill this offseason. The Celtics reportedly offered a deal centered around him to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant.

According to Sports Illustrated's Adam Borai, some high-ranking members of the Miami Heat are fans of the former All-Star forward. They reportedly value him higher than Donovan Mitchell.

According to Bally Sports' Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, LeBron may want to team up with the one-time NBA Finalist. Here's what Robinson wrote on Twitter:

"Jaylen Brown has had an admirer in LeBron James for some time. Those in the know shared with me: ... 'LeBron may have a desire to be teammates with Jaylen in the future.'"

Jaylen Brown has become a hot commodity since his stellar performances during the 2021-22 regular season and playoffs. Brown averaged 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest across 66 regular season games. He managed 23.1 points and 6.9 rebounds across 24 playoff appearances.

The former #3 pick was arguably the best player on the Celtics during the NBA Finals. He was excellent on the nights Jayson Tatum struggled to deliver throughout the year. There aren't many young two-way wings with Brown's size and athleticism around the league. His uniqueness explains the developed interest in him from a superstar like LeBron James.

LeBron James and LA Lakers continue their pursuit of improving their roster for the upcoming season

The LA Lakers have bagged opening night and Christmas Day spots on the schedule for the upcoming season. However, they are far from being the favorites to win the title. The Lakers have struggled massively since winning the 2020 'Bubble' Championship.

Their franchise cornerstones, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, haven't been healthy for long periods. These injuries have led to the majority of their failures.

Last season, they blew up their championship-winning squad. The Lakers added Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard to bolster their hopes of returning to the top.

However, things didn't go as planned for the LA Lakers. LA failed to make the play-in tournament, let alone the NBA playoffs. Westbrook misfired big time, and the Lakers are reportedly trying to move him. His contract offers them the chance to add contributing role players or a discarded superstar like Kyrie Irving.

However, any deal will require the LA Lakers to include their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks. However, they have been reluctant to do. With LeBron James yet to sign an extension, things could change in that regard.

The Lakers' best chance to compete for a championship relies on LeBron. So, the Lakers may take the necessary steps to keep him on the roster, even if it means parting ways with their future picks.

