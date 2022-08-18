NBA Rumors: LeBron James ‘privately adamant’ that Lakers trade for former NBA champion

LeBron James has agreed to sign a two-year $97.1 million deal with the LA Lakers. The four-time NBA champion met with the owners and front office to discuss his contract and the future of the team last week.

It is no secret that King James wants to win a few more championships before he retires. Russell Westbrook's arrival has slowed the process as he has been unable to fit into the team.

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, LeBron James has been privately adamant that the team bring in Kyrie Irving.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: LeBron James has been ‘privately adamant’ that Lakers still need to upgrade roster and trade for Kyrie Irving lakersdaily.com/report-lebron-… Report: LeBron James has been ‘privately adamant’ that Lakers still need to upgrade roster and trade for Kyrie Irving lakersdaily.com/report-lebron-…

The duo of Irving and James have won an NBA championship together. The seven-time All-Star has been linked to the Purple and Gold since the start of the offseason. However, it seemed to reach a stalemate when the Lakers refused to give up their two first-round picks.

Do whatever it takes to get Kyrie Irving and LeBron James back together Dear Jeanie,Do whatever it takes to get Kyrie Irving and LeBron James back together Dear Jeanie,Do whatever it takes to get Kyrie Irving and LeBron James back together ⭐️ https://t.co/iichRJiADM

But it seems like LeBron James' wish to play with Kyrie Irving may just force the Lakers to give up on those picks. The Brooklyn Nets player is one of the most controversial figures in the game.

However, his ability to torment defenses on the court is what makes him special. He can definitely add a lot of value to the Lakers team and with him on the roster, they could win the championship.

Lakers Lead @LakersLead Can’t wait to see LeBron James and Kyrie Irving doing this again in the purple and gold 🤩 Can’t wait to see LeBron James and Kyrie Irving doing this again in the purple and gold 🤩https://t.co/f34OTaitcm

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving are a fantastic duo

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving played three seasons together in Cleveland. During their time together, the Cavs made three consecutive NBA Finals and won the championship in 2016. During their title run in 2016, Kyrie and James entered the history books as they became the only teammates to score over 40 points each in a Finals game.

With Irving's arrival, the Lakers will get a lot of creativity, something they missed last season. The seven-time All-Star is one of the best ball handlers in the league. He can create his own shots and be a prolific scorer on any given night.

Lakers Lead @LakersLead LeBron James and Kyrie Irving on the Lakers next season LeBron James and Kyrie Irving on the Lakers next season https://t.co/TfprN6qgd2

Kyrie Irving also has championship experience and has been in the league for 10 years. He knows what it takes to be on the biggest stage and his arrival will make things a little easier for LeBron James.

In their years together as part of the Cavs, LeBron James' and Kyrie Irving's game always complimented each other. The kid from Akron knows how to make his teammates better and Kyrie Irving is the biggest example of that.

Six years ago today, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving dropped 41 points each in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to kickstart the Cavaliers 3-1 comeback over the Warriors. Welcome to the 40/40 Club!Six years ago today, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving dropped 41 points each in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to kickstart the Cavaliers 3-1 comeback over the Warriors. Welcome to the 40/40 Club! 🔥Six years ago today, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving dropped 41 points each in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to kickstart the Cavaliers 3-1 comeback over the Warriors. https://t.co/zAahtUs9Pp

If a deal were to get materialized, it would be great not only for the Lakers but also for Kyrie Irving. He is still young and could become a key part of the franchise for years to come.

The 30-year-old is looking for a max contract as the Nets refused to offer him that. However, if he decides to go to LA, the Lakers could possibly give him the deal that he is looking for.

Hilltop Hoops @HilltopNBA Don’t take Kyrie Irving for granted. This skill level is unmatched. 🥶 Don’t take Kyrie Irving for granted. This skill level is unmatched. 🥶 https://t.co/g8LjfZIbrS

He has a lot to prove next season and having him on the roster would only boost their chances. As of now, he is part of the Nets, but if it all works out well for the Lakers, Irving could be in Purple and Gold soon.

