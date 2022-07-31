NBA Rumors: LeBron James still pushing LA Lakers to acquire former teammate and 7x All-Star

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James is desperate not to repeat the team's performances from last season. The four-time champion is hoping for an overhaul of the roster. While the Lakers have added several new players for the upcoming season, James also wants to include Kyrie Irving.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the four-time Finals MVP is desperate for a reunion with his former running mate Kyrie Irving. LeBron James wants Irving to replace Russell Westbrook on the roster for the upcoming season.

"Darvin Ham has to coach Westbrook, which is bound to be challenging given that he is aware that the Lakers have been trying to move him, and that James badly wants Irving to take his place," Marc Stein wrote.

Kyrie Irving was a disgruntled player with the Brooklyn Nets this summer because he was not given a max contract extension due to missing games. Irving exercised his player option, hoping the Nets would trade him this summer. Despite rumors of the guard walking away from his player option and signing with the Lakers for the mid-level exception, he remained in Brooklyn.

However, with Kevin Durant's future also up in the air, Brooklyn has decided to put the decision on Irving's future on the backburner for now. So, if a move for Durant does not materialize this summer, Irving could stay put.

Can LeBron James and the Lakers make it work with Irving?

Kyrie Irving's potential move to the LA Lakers looked bleak from the offset. But as the days have gone by, there is a possibility that the Lakers could get their man this summer. The Lakers have been linked due to Irving and LeBron James' prior relationship.

Having exercised his player option, the Lakers would have to trade for Irving. The Lakers can offer Russell Westbrook in return for Irving. However, no indication exists that the Nets would entertain this trade.

Time to reunite with LeBron? Kyrie Irving in his 3 season with the Nets:27.1 PPG4.7 RPG6.0 APG1.4 SPG49.0 FG%40.6 3P%92.0 FT% 6 playoff winsTime to reunite with LeBron? https://t.co/yHNec2Vk6U

If the Lakers bag Kyrie this summer, they will have the newest big three in the league: Irving, James and Davis. All three are incredible offensive players, while the first two have defensive deficiencies. However, the Lakers will need to be wary that Irving and Davis tend to miss time for various reasons.

The Lakers will have one of the best scorers in the NBA with Kyrie Irving, who also happens to be one of the league's best marksmen. Having played with LeBron James before, compatibility won't be an issue. King James can orchestrate the offense, while Irving can focus entirely on scoring.

The LA Lakers will have one of the best offenses in the league if this comes to fruition.

