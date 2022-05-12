NBA Rumors: Legendary coach contemplating future, expected to continue next season

The offseason can be a popular time for NBA Rumors involving coaches and players around the league. San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has built a reputation as one of the greatest coaches of all-time.

He has had an illustrious career manning the sidelines and will no doubt go down as one of the top coaches the sport has ever seen. Popovich took over as the head coach for San Antonio in 1996 and has been there ever since.

Since he was hired, Gregg Popovich has won five championships and was named the NBA's Coach of the Year three times. He's also had an impressive amount of success in the Olympics, most recently winning a gold medal in 2020.

With each passing season, NBA Rumors suggest that Popovich could be retiring from the Spurs. The legendary coach turned 73 in January and many are expecting the organization will soon have to look for a replacement.

According to a recent NBA rumor from Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, it appears that Popovich is motivated to return for another season with the Spurs. Fischer said:

"While he does appear motivated to return to San Antonio's sideline for at least one more season, Popovich is known to be currently traveling and considering his coaching future."

NBA Rumors suggest San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich to return for one more year

NBA Rumors suggest San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich will return.

Throughout his career as a coach for the San Antonio Spurs, Gregg Popovich has cemented himself as one of the top coaches the game has ever seen. It won't be an easy task for the Spurs to replace Popovich, especially for an organization that has had the fortune of having the same coach for over 20 years.

There's always plenty of speculation and NBA rumors that start to build up as the offseason approaches. For the San Antonio Spurs, it seems as if their top storyline continues to revolve around the future for Popovich as the man in charge.

San Antonio continues to progress through its rebuilding phase. They look to hopefully take the next step towards making some noise in the Western Conference.

After making the playoffs for 22 consecutive seasons, Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs have yet to make it since the 2018-19 season.

