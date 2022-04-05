NBA Rumors: Legendary figure mentioned as a potential candidate to take over the LA Lakers coaching job next season

NBA and Western Conference powerhouse the LA Lakers and the tumultuous campaign they have endured this season has prompted them to consider making changes to the coaching staff as head coach Frank Vogel's job is seemingly on the line.

According to Jake Fischer of The Bleacher Report, the Lakers are looking at Doc Rivers as a potential replacement for Vogel. Rivers was part of the Los Angeles Clippers franchise for quite some time, so his appointment might ruffle some feathers. Fischer wrote:

"Doc Rivers, the Philadelphia 76ers’ head coach, is another active bench leader being mentioned by league personnel as a potential Lakers candidate."

Current Utah Jazz coach Quinn Snyder is also rumored to be one of the candidates the Lakers are eyeing as a replacement for Frank Vogel. Fischer continued:

"As Marc Stein first reported, Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder is perhaps most often mentioned by league figures as a possible Vogel replacement."

Interestingly, another candidate that has been mentioned in NBA circles is Kurt Rambis, who works as an advisor alongside him wife Linda Rambis to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and there have been rumors of Kurt Rambis and Linda having a significant voice in the running of the franchise and the decision-making behind it. Fischer said:

"Multiple league figures contacted by B/R referenced the possibility that Lakers senior basketball adviser Kurt Rambis returns to the sidelines after several previous coaching stops in the league, including an interim stint as Los Angeles’ head coach. However, Rambis is said to be an integral figure in the front office and unlikely to resume a coaching role."

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Doc Rivers has been mentioned as a potential candidate for the Lakers and Jazz head coaching position, per @JakeLFischer Doc Rivers has been mentioned as a potential candidate for the Lakers and Jazz head coaching position, per @JakeLFischer https://t.co/nkE2EyF1nR

Political turmoil with the LA Lakers

Frank Vogel and Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers

While performances on the court have been below average this season for the LA Lakers, there have been rumblings going off the court as well with regards to the personnel in power and running the franchise, and this is going to be key when it comes to the appointment of the next head coach.

LeBron James is reportedly an unhappy man after Rob Pelinka, the GM, did not make any moves on trade deadline day. "King James" played a vital role in the LA Lakers acquiring Russell Westbrook over the summer with the front office keen on Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings. But they yielded to James' demands and that has backfired tremendously.

Along with this, Klutch Sports Group, which is run by Rich Paul (James' agent and best friend), has tried to exert control over the franchise by signing players represented by the agency and there is also the possibility of LeBron James potentially leaving the LA Lakers for the Cleveland Cavaliers with the objective of winning another championship and his wish of playing with his son in mind.

The LA Lakers have struggled all season long and there needs to be a good long discussion between the key personnel in charge of running the franchise. Things have continued to spiral out of control on the court and it appears to be a similar case same off the court as well.

Edited by Arnav

LIVE POLL Q. Who should the Lakers hire? Doc Rivers Quinn Snyder 0 votes so far