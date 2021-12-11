NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers hold talks with the Indiana Pacers regarding Myles Turner

The Myles Turner trade carousel is back for another round, this time involving no less than the star-studded but struggling Los Angeles Lakers, per NBA rumors. With the trading of eligible players set to commence on December 15, it’s almost guaranteed that Turner’s name is going to make the circles.

In an episode of the Fieldhouse Files, Scott Agness, an Indiana Pacers insider, weighed in on some very significant issues concerning the franchise. Included in the podcast were Myles Turner’s possible destinations if the Pacers trade their starting center. Here’s what Agness said about the Indiana Pacers’ starting center:

“I’ve heard there’s been some talks with the Lakers, previously Charlotte checked in several times.”

NBA Central @TheNBACentral Report: Lakers have had ‘some talks’ with the Pacers regarding Myles Turner lakersdaily.com/report-lakers-… Report: Lakers have had ‘some talks’ with the Pacers regarding Myles Turner lakersdaily.com/report-lakers-…

Just a few days ago, reports were surfacing that the Indiana Pacers were headed for a rebuild. And for the supposed rebuild to happen, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner and Caris LeVert could be the names on the trading block.

Myles Turner’s name coming up in trade talks is not unusual. In fact, it has been a staple in the last few years. This time, though, it is very different. The 25-year old defensive artist made public his desire for a bigger role than what the Indiana Pacers have been giving him.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



But his struggles to find a consistent role in the Pacers’ offense have made him increasingly frustrated with his situation in Indiana.



Exclusive with theathletic.com/3005965/2021/1… Myles Turner has morphed into one of the league’s best defenders.But his struggles to find a consistent role in the Pacers’ offense have made him increasingly frustrated with his situation in Indiana.Exclusive with @JaredWeissNBA Myles Turner has morphed into one of the league’s best defenders.But his struggles to find a consistent role in the Pacers’ offense have made him increasingly frustrated with his situation in Indiana.Exclusive with @JaredWeissNBA: theathletic.com/3005965/2021/1… https://t.co/z7GVe9jki2

The NBA’s leading shot-blocker no longer wants a bit-part in the Indiana Pacers’ scheme of things. In his entire seven-year career with the Pacers, he has never even sniffed at that kind of role and responsibility with the team.

Myles Turner, to be clear, has not demanded a trade, but he wants clarity regarding his role and he wants to be more than “a glorified role player.” He wants a role that a team like the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers can give.

Could Myles Turner end up with the Los Angeles Lakers?

Myles Turner's elite rim protection and outside shooting will be invaluable for many teams. [Photo: 8 points, 9 seconds]

Every team, including the Los Angeles Lakers, will do due diligence on possible trade options. But if Rob Pelinka and the front office can conjure some kind of miracle, Myles Turner will be an upgrade over any center on the Lakers’ lineup. With gusto, he will take on the job that Anthony Davis is seemingly reluctant to do.

The scenario of Myles Turner going to the Los Angeles Lakers looks like a pipe dream, though. The Lakers just don’t have the assets to pry away the Pacers’ talented starting center. Turner is a borderline All-Star and could be one if he plays for the right team in the right situation.

A popular trade scenario going around on social media is the Los Angeles Lakers trading Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker for Myles Turner. It’s safe to say that Kevin Pritchard will have to be out of his mind or put in a desperation tsituation to accept a trade.

Edited by David Nyland