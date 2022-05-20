NBA Rumors: Luka Doncic suffering from illness ahead of crucial Game 2 vs the Warriors

Luka Doncic had his worst game of the postseason in the Dallas Mavericks' 112-87 loss against the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. The latest NBA rumors suggest that Doncic was suffering from an illness after Game 1 and could be feeling the effects of it heading into Game 2.

According to renowned NBA broadcaster Kevin Harlan, Doncic could be a little under the weather after the Mavericks' blowout loss. Harlan told Greg Papa and John Lund of KNBR on Thursday that he heard from two different sources that Luka was ill and up all night after Game 1.

"I hear he's sick today. I guess he was up most of the night and ill. I've heard it now from two different people, so I'm assuming it's probably true... And I'm not sure if perhaps he was a little bit under the weather. He didn't play like he played in the Suns series, that's for sure, and he needed every ounce of what he gives them, and that was not apparent," Harlan said.

Luka Doncic is not on the injury report heading into Friday night's Game 2 against the Warriors. Doncic is expected to play, but his rumored illness might still have an effect on him.

Dalton Trigg of Sports Illustrated believes that there could be a "bug" that's been infecting the Mavericks. Reggie Bullock was reportedly ill during Dallas' Game 6 win over the Utah Jazz in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

"In the Mavs' close-out game against the Utah Jazz in the first round, coach Jason Kidd revealed that 3-and-D man Reggie Bullock was 'sick as a dog,' but played through the illness. Given the rumor, it could be that a bug is making its way around the Mavs' roster, and it's just now got to Doncic," Trigg wrote.

Luka Doncic, Mavericks looking to even series with Warriors

Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins of the Warriors hounds Luka Doncic of the Mavericks during their game.

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks will look to even the series against the Warriors in Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals matchup. Doncic, who shot 6-for-18 in Game 1, finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists. He'll be looking to bounce back despite the rumored minor illness he's battling.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are expected to continue hounding Doncic and the Mavericks. Andrew Wiggins did a masterful job defending Luka in Game as the entire team was clicking on all cylinders. A total of seven players for Golden State reached double figures.

Steph Curry led the way with 21 points, 12 rebounds and four assists, while Jordan Poole had 19 points off the bench. Game 2 of the Warriors-Mavericks series is on Friday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. After the game, the series shifts to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.

Edited by Juan Paolo David