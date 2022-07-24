NBA Rumors: Marc Stein's latest report indicates James Harden has a 'wink-wink guarantee' from Philadelphia 76ers to secure his future

Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden taking a pay-cut during his contract renewal has been one of the biggest stories across the league. The 76ers have had room in their cap space to acquire better players considering The Beard's decision.

However, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, the 76ers and Harden coming to an agreement may not be as it seems from the outset. Stein believes that Harden and 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey may have come to an agreement. He believes Harden will be compensated in future contracts.

"There is a suspicion in some corners of the league that Harden had to have consented to this arrangement because he also secured a wink-wink guarantee about the future.

"Meaning a promise from Morey that would allow Harden to recoup what he left on the table this offseason by declining the player option for next season in his new Sixers deal and then signing a whopper of a five-year deal in the summer of 2023 at almost 34," Stein wrote.

Marc Stein also spoke about how such rumors are inevitable. He said it was due to the close relationship between Harden and Morey from their time together with the Houston Rockets.

"Such speculation is inevitable given how close Morey and Harden clearly are, but I've also heard plenty around the league question whether the Sixers, beyond the fact that these types of arrangements are against league rules, could actually bring themselves to give Harden any assurances," Stein concluded.

How important it is for the Philadelphia 76ers that James Harden took a paycut?

James Harden could have been given a max contract extension worth over $270 million that was payable over five years. However, in light of his recent performances and given his age, there were massive doubts over whether the 76ers would make such an offer.

As aforementioned, the pair agreed on a two-year deal with the second year being a player option. The deal is worth $68 million, and this allows the Philadelphia 76ers to acquire players like De'Anthony Melton, Danuel House Jr. and PJ Tucker.

With the objective of being able to win a championship, this was the right move for James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers as they have added much-needed squad depth.

