NBA Rumors: Miami and Brooklyn among Donovan Mitchell's preferred destinations

Rudy Gobert's trade in July sent a clear signal to teams: The Utah Jazz are blowing up their core, and the pieces, including Donovan Mitchell, are up for grabs.

The New York Knicks have been touted as the frontrunners in the Mitchell sweepstakes. However, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic, Mitchell is keeping an open mind.

"His preferred destination would be one of three places: the Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets, or the Miami Heat."

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



A bushel of unprotected first-round picks and young players on manageable contracts that come with a significant amount of team control.



More: The Jazz remain steadfast on what they want in return for Donovan Mitchell, sources tell @Tjonesonthenba A bushel of unprotected first-round picks and young players on manageable contracts that come with a significant amount of team control.More: theathletic.com/3537235/?sourc… The Jazz remain steadfast on what they want in return for Donovan Mitchell, sources tell @Tjonesonthenba. A bushel of unprotected first-round picks and young players on manageable contracts that come with a significant amount of team control.More: theathletic.com/3537235/?sourc… https://t.co/67Aftlo5gC

Donovan Mitchell has often been spotted with the Heat's Bam Adebayo this offseason.

Will Manso @WillMansoWPLG Bam Adebayo and Donovan Mitchell teaming up again at the @MiamiProLeague_ tonight and putting on a show. Udonis Haslem watching closely. Bam Adebayo and Donovan Mitchell teaming up again at the @MiamiProLeague_ tonight and putting on a show. Udonis Haslem watching closely. https://t.co/IkQhGfelWs

NBA obituary: The 2017-2022 Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets

After drafting Donovan Mitchell with the 13th overall pick in 2017, the Jazz formed a formidable duo of Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Mitchell finished second in the rookie of the year voting in 2017-18, while Gobert won his first defensive player of the year award.

That year, the Jazz won 48 games in a stacked Western Conference. They carried the momentum into the playoffs, defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.

The celebration was shortlived as the James Harden- and Chris Paul-led Rockets handed them their first of several second-round exits.

However, the run was successful, the two stars gelled perfectly and Donovan Mitchell was touted as a future star.

The 2018-19 season brought with it a 50-win campaign, another DPOY for Gobert, another playoff berth and a five-game first-round exit. It was a poor matchup, seeing as the Rockets were the ones who knocked them out the prior season, too.

The 2019-20 season brought their second consecutive first-round exit, albeit a hard-fought one against the Denver Nuggets. Mitchell made his first All-Star team and averaged 24 points for the season.

The 2020-21 NBA season was perhaps the only silver lining from their run. Gobert won his third DPOY trophy, Jordan Clarkson was the Sixth Man of the Year and they finished top of the West. However, they came up short yet again in the playoffs, which ended in a six-game second-round exit.

By the time the 2021-22 season rolled around, the noise around blowing up the Jazz core sounded more like prudent advice. Nothing spectacular took place last season as well.

Mitchell and Gobert were All-Stars yet again, finishing as the fifth seed in the West.

Animosity grew between Mitchell and Gobert throughout the season, with Mitchell reluctant to pass Gobert the ball during games. The Dallas Mavericks put away Utah in six games in the first round.

Quin Snyder stepped down, and Danny Ainge started a rebuild.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rajdeep Barman