NBA Rumors: Miami Heat considering former MVP over 3x All-Star

The Miami Heat have been considered front-runners in the Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes. However, the Heat front office understands that they can't get both players without gutting their entire core.

As of now, the Heat prefer Durant over Mitchell. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer writes:

“The Miami Heat remain focused on acquiring one of those aforementioned All-Stars, and multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told B/R that Miami has prioritized pursuing Durant over Mitchell" (via) Bleacher Report

While a trade for Mitchell would be easier to orchestrate, acquiring Durant will make them championship favorites.

The Nets can trade with the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns, but it may not be advantageous

Durant rumors have decreased significantly. The Nets front office has not received a strong enough offer to part with Durant. Most teams around the league don't have the players or the draft capital to match Durant's contract and value.

The Nets cannot acquire Bam Adebayo unless they move Ben Simmons. No roster in the NBA can house two designated rookie extension contracts acquired through trades.

If the Miami Heat cannot trade Adebayo, their only other All-Star level player is Jimmy Butler. No rumors have featured Butler as part of a trade.

Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and draft picks aren't enough for Brooklyn. Alongside Simmons, Herro could become a formidable starter, but that isn't enough to give up Durant. Durant can immediately lead a team in the playoffs.

The Brooklyn Nets may have to lose value to make a deal. The Nets can remain competitive with their return, but with less talented players than Durant and Irving.

For Irving, a trade that sends him to LA seems more likely with each passing day. Irving was spotted at Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy's youth camp and an LA Sparks game.

