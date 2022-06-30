NBA Rumors: Miami Heat interested in 1x NBA champion during free agency

The Miami Heat were one of the most successful teams in the NBA last season. The best team in the East during the regular season came up short against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals.

Jimmy Butler did everything he could, but it just wasn't enough as Miami fell in Game 7.

Team president Pat Riley, who was one of the greatest coaches in NBA history, is a well-known competitor and will look to improve the roster. According to rumors, Bobby Portis is on the Heat's radar and could take his talents to South Beach this summer.

Portis is an unrestricted free agent, and despite winning a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks, the Heat could pry him away.

Bobby Portis could join the Miami Heat

Portis is coming off a career year with the Bucks. The seven-year veteran averaged career highs in points (14.6), rebounds (9.1) and blocks (0.7). The 6-foot-10 big man was also an efficient shooter, making 39.3% of his 3-pointers.

The 27-year-old NBA champion declined his player option, which would have paid him $4.6 million next year. He will most likely be looking for a bigger contract.

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg said on today's @LockedOnHeat pod that the Heat would have interest in Mo Bamba if he became available, per a source. According to @khobi_price , Bamba will become an unrestricted FA. Heat would also be interested in Bobby Portis but MIL figures to be able to offer more money. said on today's @LockedOnHeat pod that the Heat would have interest in Mo Bamba if he became available, per a source. According to @khobi_price, Bamba will become an unrestricted FA. Heat would also be interested in Bobby Portis but MIL figures to be able to offer more money.

Portis got a bigger role in Milwaukee last season and increased his production thanks to it. The big man showed he was capable of taking care of business, and he would definitely be the perfect player for the Heat.

Last summer, the Heat managed to sign P.J. Tucker, who was coming off a championship season with the Bucks. They are hoping to do the same with Portis.

There is a good chance Tucker will not re-sign with Miami. According to reports, the Philadelphia 76ers are looking to offer him a three-year contract, and if this happens, Miami will need a replacement.

How Bobby Portis could benefit the Heat

Considering that the Miami Heat ranked 22nd in rebounding per game last season, Portis' size would definitely help them. Additionally, his career 3-point shooting percentage is 38.3, which is strong for a big man.

The Heat could use Portis as a center for their small-ball lineups. He would be a perfect replacement for Bam Adebayo off the bench and would make the Heat reserves even deadlier from 3-point range.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Milwaukee Bucks F Bobby Portis has informed the team that he’ll decline his $4.6M option and become a free agent, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Milwaukee Bucks F Bobby Portis has informed the team that he’ll decline his $4.6M option and become a free agent, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN.

P.J. Tucker was the only big man on the Heat who could knock down long-range shots consistently. He shot 41.5% from beyond the arc last season, making him one of the league's best shooters.

While Portis has improved his defense, he is not as good as Tucker on that end. However, he is only 27, and there is a good chance that he would become a better defender in Miami.

The Heat were interested in Portis last year as well, but he decided to stay in Milwaukee. They now have another chance to sign him, but we will see how much money and how many years they are willing to offer for the big man.

