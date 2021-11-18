NBA rumors: Miami Heat interested in John Wall if he agrees to a buy-out with Houston Rockets

The Miami Heat are the latest team to show interest in veteran point guard John Wall, according to NBA rumors.

Wall's current franchise, the Houston Rockets, are trying to find him a trade partner. However, they have been unsuccessful so far because no team is willing to take up his hefty salary. The guard is owed $44 million this season and has a player option worth $47 million next campaign.

Neither party has spoken about a buyout yet. However, if they fail to find a trade move, they could lean towards the idea of reaching an agreement.

If John Wall does agree to give up his salary, the Miami Heat would be interested in acquiring the five-time All-Star, as noted by the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson:

"Though the Heat would have interest in adding point guard John Wall if he’s bought out by Houston, ESPN said that’s not happening because Wall doesn’t want to give up his $47.4 million player option next season, let alone his $44.3 million salary this season."

John Wall will not be playing any games for the Houston Rockets this season as per a mutual agreement between the two parties. The franchise has started its rebuild with Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green as the team's starting backcourt, leaving no suitable role for Wall to play for the franchise anymore.

NBA Rumors: How does John Wall fit with the Miami Heat?

John Wall would be an ideal fit for the Miami Heat. Despite his injury struggles in recent years, the point guard is still one of the best perimeter defenders in the league. His playmaking and scoring will also bolster the Heat's offense. Miami needs a backup point guard, and Wall can certainly fill that role.

At 35 years of age, Kyle Lowry is likely to be given timely rest so that he can enter the postseason 100% healthy. John Wall's presence on the roster will come in handy during those situations as he can slot into the starting point guard position whenever Lowry is given a breather.

However, the Miami Heat will have to wait a while to see how John Wall and the Houston Rockets deal with their situation. A buyout seems unlikely at this stage, but anything could happen moving forward.

If the Heat are seriously interested in acquiring Wall, they will have to keep tabs on him actively. Several other contenders are likely to pounce on the opportunity to sign him if he and the Rockets agree to a buyout.

