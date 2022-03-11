NBA Rumors: Miami Heat could move Sixth Man of the Year candidate to land superior talent

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat is the likely candidate to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award this season. Miami has hardly had the chance to roll out their Big 3 of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry and yet they still own the best record in the East. Besides Erik Spoelstra’s incredible coaching, it’s been Herro who deserves a ton of credit for Miami’s brilliant show.

As good as Tyler Herro has been, the Miami Heat could still trade the dynamic shooter for a bigger star. Per Jake Fischer’s Bleacher Report, the wily Heat front office could still look for a more dangerous threat to play alongside their Big 3.

“Miami has clearly come to highly value Herro and was resistant to moving him to Toronto for Lowry last year, sources said. Yet league insiders maintain the Heat would sacrifice Herro's promising ceiling for a chance to land the right superior talent.”

NBACentral



Some rival executives and agents believe Tyler Herro's next deal may approach the 5-year, $184 million maximum, per @JakeLFischer

Over the years, the Miami Heat have proven that they are not hesitant to go over the NBA's luxury tax and get the best players possible. They showed it in pulling LeBron James away from Cleveland and Chris Bosh from the Toronto Raptors. The move netted them two championships and they’ll go the same route if the opportunity presents itself.

On this day in 2009: Heat form their Big Three when Chris Bosh and LeBron James officially sign with Miami

Pat Riley and the crew, over the past several years, have consistently been in the mix for the best players available. Before the Boston Celtics' impressive resurgence, there were already reports that they were looking to pry the versatile scorer out of Beantown. Likewise for Bradley Beal, who hasn’t signed a contract yet for the Washington Wizards.

If they can’t land a bigger fish, the Miami Heat could also give Tyler Herro the maximum extension this summer, which is worth $184 million for five NBA seasons. Before that happens, though, the shrewd Heat big brass will have all options on the table.

Can Tyler Herro help the Miami Heat win the NBA title this season?

Tyler Herro's clutch shooting and playmaking will be crucial for the Miami Heat in the postseason. [Photo: All U Can Heat]

In several games this season, the 22-year-old fiery shooting guard has proven to be arguably the Miami Heat’s best player. Even with Jimmy Butler around, the third-year pro has come up big, particularly in crucial and late-game situations. Spoelstra has often given him the enviable job of being Miami’s closer in tight contests.

Heat Nation



"I feel like I've been making statements all year."- Tyler Herro

If Tyler Herro gets the maximum contract extension from the team that drafted him in the, not many in the league would be surprised. Herro’s the kind of talent who could be special. He will need to be brilliant in the postseason to give the Miami Heat a legitimate chance of winning the coveted NBA title.

