NBA Rumors: Miami Heat remain the "most determined" team looking to land Kevin Durant, Raptors not willing to let go of ROY winner in KD sweepstakes

An update regarding Kevin Durant sees the Miami Heat emerge as a potential landing spot for the superstar. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Heat will need some help from other teams.

Although Durant remains one of the premier talents in the league, the Nets have had difficulty finding suitors for the superstar. This problem has primarily been attributed to the hefty asking price the Brooklyn Nets have put on their star.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Teams have been unwilling to meet the Nets' asking price for Kevin Durant, per @windhorstespn.



KD's value "may not be as high as the Nets wanted" Teams have been unwilling to meet the Nets' asking price for Kevin Durant, per @windhorstespn.KD's value "may not be as high as the Nets wanted" https://t.co/uRHm1k5dWW

However, Adrian Wojnarowski brought an interesting update when he spoke on "NBA Today." He said:

"The Miami Heat have been certainly one of the most determined teams to try to acquire Kevin Durance since he asked for that trade. They talked to Brooklyn here in Las Vegas."

Expanding upon the potential deal, Wojnarowski added:

"Ultimately, for Miami and Brooklyn to specifically do a deal, they're going to need a third team, perhaps even a fourth team. There's really not a one-on-one deal they can do.

"Bam Adebayo and Ben Simmons can't be on a roster together based on their contracts, so they're going to need to be creative around the league to try to find a pathway to a deal."

"But teams like Miami, the question they have to ask themselves is how much do we give up? If we bring in Kevin Durant, are we a championship contender? How much of your infrastructure can you gut?"

While considering several options for the Durant trade, Adrian Wojnarowski concluded with:

"Brooklyn's asking price is steep. Brooklyn continues to talk to a number of teams here in Vegas and are no closer to a trade for Kevin Durant. But especially teams like Miami and Phoenix need help. They don't really have a one-on-one pathway to a deal with Brooklyn. That makes it more complicated."

Evan Sidery @esidery



- Heat are "most determined" to land Kevin Durant

- Heat, Suns will "need some help" from other teams to help facilitate Durant deal

- No progress with Raptors for Durant because Scottie Barnes is a "non-starter" in trade negotiations Notable Kevin Durant update from @wojespn - Heat are "most determined" to land Kevin Durant- Heat, Suns will "need some help" from other teams to help facilitate Durant deal- No progress with Raptors for Durant because Scottie Barnes is a "non-starter" in trade negotiations Notable Kevin Durant update from @wojespn:- Heat are "most determined" to land Kevin Durant- Heat, Suns will "need some help" from other teams to help facilitate Durant deal- No progress with Raptors for Durant because Scottie Barnes is a "non-starter" in trade negotiations https://t.co/OJ8LlDRNYx

The Toronto Raptors remain unwilling to give up Scottie Barnes for Kevin Durant

Scottie Barnes guards Kevin Durant

Adding upon his earlier comments on Durant's trade possibilities, Wojnarowski mentions the Toronto Raptors as suitors. The Raptors had shown interest in Durant. However, one player's omission from their trade package prevented the deal.

With the Raptors keeping Scottie Barnes out of any trade negotiations, the deal with Toronto is a "non-starter."

RealGM @RealGM Scottie Barnes Remains 'Non-Starter' For Raptors In Kevin Durant Trade Talks basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267912… Scottie Barnes Remains 'Non-Starter' For Raptors In Kevin Durant Trade Talks basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267912…

The update itself hasn't cleared up the situation. While it has highlighted Miami's interest in acquiring Durant, the logistics don't support the trade.

A blockbuster trade may be in the works by looking at a potential three-team or four-team deal. However, it is possible Durant starts the season Brooklyn.

