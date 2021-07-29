NBA Rumors: Miami Heat could renew interest in free agent center Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond will be looking for a new destination this offseason and the latest NBA rumors suggest that the Miami Heat could be interested in him. Drummond started the 2020-21 campaign with the Cleveland Cavaliers before agreeing to a buyout and subsequently joining the LA Lakers on a minimum deal.

Andre Drummond had a rather underwhelming campaign with the Purple and Gold. At the same time, his rebounding ability and interior presence make him a useful piece. As per Barry Jackson of Miami Herald, the Miami Heat could be a landing spot for Drummond. Jackson wrote:

"Drummond is an option if Spoelstra is willing to change his approach and play him with Adebayo. The Heat had some interest before he signed with the Lakers and another pursuit wouldn’t surprise me."

Andre Drummond averaged 14.9 points and 12 rebounds per game while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the LA Lakers last season.

NBA Rumors: Is Andre Drummond a good fit for the Miami Heat?

The Miami Heat were the second-worst rebounding team in the NBA last season. They also managed the fewest blocks per game. It's obvious that they need better rim protection and improved physical presence on the glass. Andre Drummond offers both of those.

Bam Adebayo

While it's reasonable to question Drummond's fit alongside Bam Adebayo, it must be remembered that the latter played the majority of the 2019-20 season as a power forward. As mentioned by Jackson above, moving Adebayo back to the four-spot would allow Drummond to seamlessly slot in as the center.

Floor spacing would be a major concern if the Miami Heat were to pursue Andre Drummond. He, Adebayo and Jimmy Butler can't shoot the ball from deep. The Heat would need to fill their backcourt with bonafide three-point shooters in that case. If GM Pat Riley is somehow able to make ends meet, then Drummond could be a solid addition to the roster.

