NBA Rumors: Miami Heat could show interest in acquiring 6x All-Star 

NBA rumors suggest the Miami Heat could show interest in signing unrestricted free agent Blake Griffin. The former No. 1 pick last played for the Brooklyn Nets and is among the few top names left in free agency.

According to Sports Illustrated's Brett Siegel, Griffin's impactful play on both ends of the floor could see him gain interest from the Heat. Miami currently lacks depth in the power forward position.

Siegel wrote that Griffin has drawn some attention because of his understanding of the game and his defensive instincts. His ability to draw charges and help offensively makes him a viable bench option for the Heat.

Blake Griffin is far from being the All-Star he once was. Injuries have plagued his career. However, he has rejuvenated his career as a role player in the past two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



8 points in 8 minutes and some great defense Blake Griffin was making things happen for the Nets8 points in 8 minutes and some great defense Blake Griffin was making things happen for the Nets 🙌8 points in 8 minutes and some great defense 👏 https://t.co/osNDb1Eigq

Griffin's hustle plays make him an ideal fit for the Miami Heat, especially after P.J. Tucker left for the Philadelphia 76ers. Griffin averaged 7.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2 assists in 82 games with the Nets. With a reduced workload, he has shown the ability to stay healthy for long stretches.

NBA @NBA



Nets vs. Lakers TONIGHT at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The @BrooklynNets are 6-1 with @blakegriffin23 in the lineup... watch his BEST PLAYS so far!Nets vs. Lakers TONIGHT at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The @BrooklynNets are 6-1 with @blakegriffin23 in the lineup... watch his BEST PLAYS so far!Nets vs. Lakers TONIGHT at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. https://t.co/YXWuC6iZ5a

Miami Heat should shift gears in the offseason

The Miami Heat have had a quiet offseason. Resigning Victor Oladipo has been their best move so far. Meanwhile, P.J. Tucker departed in free agency to join rivals Philadelphia 76ers, and the Heat are yet to find a replacement.

Miami was linked to Kevin Durant, but with him staying in Brooklyn, the Heat need to pursue other targets. This includes Blake Griffin and other players such as LaMarcus Aldridge, Gordon Hayward and John Collins.

There were reports that Miami was interested in Donovan Mitchell, too. But with no draft assets to send the Utah Jazz's way, that deal seems very unlikely. Utah wants a combination of young players and draft picks to rebuild after Mitchell departs.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“If he were to be traded, sources say, his preferred destination would be one of three places: the Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets, or the Miami Heat” Donovan Mitchell hasn’t asked for a trade from the Jazz, per @Tjonesonthenba “If he were to be traded, sources say, his preferred destination would be one of three places: the Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets, or the Miami Heat” Donovan Mitchell hasn’t asked for a trade from the Jazz, per @Tjonesonthenba “If he were to be traded, sources say, his preferred destination would be one of three places: the Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets, or the Miami Heat” https://t.co/jXwxA47Bt3

For now, it seems like the New York Knicks are way ahead of the Miami Heat in landing Mitchell. The Heat still have options in the backcourt, so they should look to bolster their forward position, especially at the power forward.

Playing Jimmy Butler as a power forward is not ideal as he could be a bit undersized at 6-foot-7. The Heat could move Bam Adebayo to power forward and start Omer Yurtseven or Dewayne Dedmon as their center. However, modern NBA requires even centers to shoot, and Yurtseven and Dedmond aren't exactly known for it.

