NBA Rumors: Miami Heat and Utah Jazz interested in a sign-and-trade for young Cavaliers’ guard 

Rumors suggest the Miami Heat and Utah Jazz have expressed interest in Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Collin Sexton. He is a restricted free agent this summer, and the Heat and Jazz are looking to make a sign-and-trade deal to acquire him.

Here's what Hoops Wire's Sam Amico reported regarding these NBA rumors:

"The Heat and Jazz have each expressed interest in a sign-and-trade for Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton, league sources told Hoops Wire. Sexton is a restricted free agent, meaning the Cavs can match any offer from another team to keep him."

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Miami Heat and Utah Jazz interested in sign-and-trade for Collin Sexton heatnation.com/rumors/report-… Report: Miami Heat and Utah Jazz interested in sign-and-trade for Collin Sexton heatnation.com/rumors/report-…

The market for Collin Sexton has been dry as per NBA rumors. The shooting guard played only 11 games last campaign before sustaining an MCL injury. He had a breakout year before that, averaging 24.3 points and 4.4 assists per game, shooting at a 47/37/81 clip.

Sexton would give the Miami Heat and Utah Jazz an additional scoring option. The Heat need a consistent 20-point scorer outside Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.

Cavs Nation @CavsNationCP Who could forget when Collin Sexton erupted for 42/5/5 to spoil the debut of the Nets Big 3 Who could forget when Collin Sexton erupted for 42/5/5 to spoil the debut of the Nets Big 3 😤 https://t.co/2lkPmtiexR

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz are retooling their roster around star guard Donovan Mitchell. They have traded Rudy Gobert and Royce O'Neale and could be interested in moving more pieces to accumulate future draft picks. It will help them create a younger roster for the future.

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba League sources: For now, there are no plans by the Utah Jazz to trade star guard Donovan Mitchell. The Jazz are committed to building around him. The Jazz are not done in trade talks. Expect more activity League sources: For now, there are no plans by the Utah Jazz to trade star guard Donovan Mitchell. The Jazz are committed to building around him. The Jazz are not done in trade talks. Expect more activity

However, Colin Sexton remains favored to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers. NBA rumors suggest the franchise is confident about re-signing him. Meanwhile, All-Star point guard Darius Garland is also rooting for Sexton's return.

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat continue to explore a trade for Kevin Durant

The Miami Heat are reportedly on Kevin Durant's wishlist for a landing spot this offseason. The Brooklyn Nets talisman hit the trade market, with several teams targeting a move for the former MVP. Following rumors, Miami may have engaged in conversations at the Las Vegas Summer League tournament.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“Heat's serious pursuit of Durant is well known in the NBA.” The Miami Heat are determined to ‘exhaust all options’ to acquire Kevin Durant, per @flasportsbuzz “Heat's serious pursuit of Durant is well known in the NBA.” The Miami Heat are determined to ‘exhaust all options’ to acquire Kevin Durant, per @flasportsbuzz “Heat's serious pursuit of Durant is well known in the NBA.” https://t.co/5nOCEJklfR

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Heat GM Andy Elisburg and Nets GM Sean Marks dined in Vegas to presumably discuss a trade for Durant. The Nets are expected to take their time to find the right package.

They are adamant about receiving a world-beating proposal featuring an All-Star and a bevy of draft picks.

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz From earlier: Heat, Nets executives dine together as Durant pursuit continues. And Heat prepared to use Martin (more of a SF) as Tucker's PF replacement if needed: an in-depth look at how they compare: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… From earlier: Heat, Nets executives dine together as Durant pursuit continues. And Heat prepared to use Martin (more of a SF) as Tucker's PF replacement if needed: an in-depth look at how they compare: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…

The Miami Heat are unlikely to include Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo in a package. Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson could be packaged in a potential deal. However, NBA rumors suggest Kevin Durant would only want to play for the Heat if they keep Lowry, Butler and Adebayo on their roster.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far