NBA Rumors: Mike Conley unlikely to sign player option, LA Lakers reignite pursuit of Dennis Schröder

As we near the beginning of the NBA's free agency period, NBA Rumors are circulating regarding teams attempts to tie down their most coveted assets as well as which players they believe can be acquired. In this article, we will take a look at what the latest NBA Rumors have suggested for the future of Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley and whether the LA Lakers will be able to persuade Dennis Schröder to trade Oklahoma for California.

NBA Rumors: Mike Conley set to stay at the Utah Jazz this off-season

Mike Conley facing his former team, Memphis Grizzlies

Coming into his 14th season in the league, Mike Conley has been a consistent performer for both the Memphis Grizzlies and the Utah Jazz. A hamstring injury last season led to the point guard's numbers to fall from 21 points per game in his final year with the Grizzlies to 14.4 per game with the Utah Jazz.

Understandably, behind Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley is not the star player as he once was in Memphis but rather a significant contributor to a team that lost to the Denver Nuggets in round 1 of the Playoffs after leading 3-1 in the series.

Yahoo Sources: Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. will bypass free-agency next week by not exercising “early termination option” on his $34.5 million salary for the 2020-21 season. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 12, 2020

Coming into the current off-season, Mike Conley has the player-option that he can reject to enter free-agency one year prior to his 5-year contract ending that he signed with the Memphis Grizzlies. However, as per latest NBA rumors, the 33-year-old will take that player option and stay with the Utah Jazz before becoming a free-agent come the summer of 2021.

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers keen to sign a point guard and once again are looking at Dennis Schröder

Schröder faces up to Kevin Durant

After the LA Lakers strolled to their 17th NBA Championship last season it is hard to believe that they are still seeking to add pieces to their team on the back of a hugely entertaining and efficient run to the NBA Finals.

However, NBA Rumors in recent weeks have majorly surrounded candidates who can be potential replacements for Rajon Rondo, who is expected to opt out of his player-otion. The most recent of which is Dennis Schröder.

It seems like Dennis Schroder could be a trade target for the Lakers this summer, which makes it worth noting that he previously didn't want to come:https://t.co/Nw2PHPL0gr pic.twitter.com/SIvlRyFJ3W — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) November 12, 2020

As recent as last season, the LA Lakers attempted to acquire the German point guard. Following which Dennis Schröder openly discussed how he turned down a move to Los Angeles, opting to stay in Oklahoma.

One year one, the geography around the league has changed a lot. Multiple factors could influence Schröder to finally make that move, that was discussed in depth last offseason.

The fact that LA Lakers are the defending champions and are perfectly poised to make a run for the title once again next season. OKC Thunder on the hand are getting ready to go into a deep rebuild using the NBA draft picks that they acquired from LA Clippers last season in the Paul George trade. The rebuild will almost certainly push veteran Chris Paul out of the franchise, leaving Dennis Schröder with no real hope of winning an NBA Championship.

Which is why, don't be surprised if over the coming few days, NBA rumors surrounding the Champions LA Lakers and Dennis Schröder just increase exponentially.

