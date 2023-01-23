NBA Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks among teams interested in Washington Wizards forward recently made available for trade 

NBA rumors suggest the Milwaukee Bucks are interested in Washington Wizards trade candidate Rui Hachimura. The Wizards have a logjam on the frontcourt, with Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis, Deni Avdija and Cory Kispert all ahead of Hachimura in their rotation.

NBA insider Sam Amico reported that the Bucks are among the teams linked to Hachimura ahead of the trade deadline. Here's what he wrote in his most recent report:

"The Bucks are also among the teams interested in Wizards forward Rui Hachimura, sources told Hoops Wire."

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the Washington Wizards could be willing to move Rui Hachimura instead of their other coveted target Kyle Kuzma. The Wizards also intend to keep their veteran core of Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kuzma together, and moving Hachimura would free up the salary flexibility to do that.

Stadium @Stadium JUST IN: The Wizards have started trade talks on forward Rui Hachimura, per our #NBA Insider @ShamsCharania JUST IN: The Wizards have started trade talks on forward Rui Hachimura, per our #NBA Insider @ShamsCharania https://t.co/mP907EMpqa

Porzingis has a player option worth $36 million next season. If he declines that, he will become an unrestricted free agent. Kuzma is in the final year of his deal and will become an unrestricted free agent, too, while Hachimura will be a restricted free agent.

The Wizards could match any offer sheet presented to Hachimura from other teams. However, if that projects them to exceed the luxury tax threshold, Washington will have to let the Japanese international walk for free.

Click here to read Sam Amico's report on Rui Hachimura the Milwaukee Bucks.

Rui Hachimura would be a solid addition for Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks desperately need to bolster their frontcourt depth. All-Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton have had injury issues this season. Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez are the only reliable options in their absence.

Serge Ibaka has mutually agreed with the team to find a new home. Rui Hachiumra would be an excellent addition to cover for Antetokounmpo or Middleton. The former lottery pick has averaged 13.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, playing only 24.3 minutes per contest this season. He has shot 48.8% from the field, including 33.7% from the 3-point range.

The Bucks lack size in their frontcourt in the absence of Giannis and Middleton. They generally have to deploy a three-guard lineup to maintain their efficiency. With his 6'8" frame and efficient production off the bench, Hachimura appears to be a solid fit. He could be one of the future stars of the franchise.

Hachimura, 24, will have significant opportunities with the team, with a few aging role players on the roster.

Poll : 0 votes