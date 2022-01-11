NBA Rumors: Minnesota Timberwolves not involving Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards in Ben Simmons trade talks

The NBA trade deadline is only a month away and teams are expected to be active, especially playoff contenders trying to solidify their roster. One of those teams is the Minnesota Timberwolves, currently sitting eighth in the Western Conference Standings.

The Timberwolves were one of the teams linked with Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers earlier in the season. According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Timberwolves have offered every possible package to the Sixers in an attempt to acquire Simmons, with the exception of Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.

Towns and Edwards are having a great season for the Timberwolves and they are playing like All-Stars. Towns is averaging 24.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks. Edwards is putting up 22.2points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 blocks per game.

It's still an inconsistent season for the Timberwolves, but they also had to battle coronavirus outbreaks within the team. They had a lot of players that entered the NBA's health and safety protocols last month.

Meanwhile, Simmons still has not suited up for the Sixers this season and he could be available at the trade deadline for the right price. In addition to the Timberwolves, the Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings are interested in acquiring the three-time All-Star.

Other trade rumors around the NBA

Myles of Turner of the Indiana Pacers.

As the trade deadline draws near, more and more rumors are going to pop out on the internet. Some are just made up, while others are reported by legitimate insiders. Take a look at some of the hottest trade rumors around the league, as per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Several teams interested in Myles Turner and Caris LeVert of the Pacers

Four teams are reportedly interested in acquiring Turner from the Pacers. They are the Dallas Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets, LA Lakers and New York Knicks. All teams are playoff contenders and could use the services of the Pacers' big man.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are the only team showing any interest in LeVert. The Cavaliers have been decimated by injuries this season and LeVert seamlessly fits with them. As for Domantas Sabonis, the Pacers are likely to retain him since he has the highest potential.

Celtics not looking to break up Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics are currently out of the playoff picture due to their struggles this season. Some of their fans think that it's time for the team to move on from their duo of Tatum and Brown. However, the Celtics are not interested in breaking up their two All-Stars despite the availability of Ben Simmons in a trade.

Lakers interested in acquiring Jerami Grant from the Pistons

The LA Lakers are looking to make some changes to their roster and help LeBron James in his quest for his fifth championship. The Lakers reportedly remain in the running to acquire Grant from Detroit. Grant is recovering from thumb surgery and could be available for a cheaper price.

