NBA Rumors: Multiple contenders including Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks tried trading for Eric Gordon before the draft

NBA rumors suggest that multiple contending teams are interested in trading for veteran guard Eric Gordon. The Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Phoenix Suns have all shown interest. However, no deal came to fruition, with the Houston Rockets declining all trade proposals.

Here's what The Athletic's Kelly Iko reported regarding this (H/T Heatnation):

“Eric Gordon, the subject of repeated interest around the league, was close to being traded on draft night, with the Philadelphia 76ers presumed to be the landing spot before talks ultimately fell apart, The Athletic was told.

“But in addition to the 76ers, the Rockets received offers from no less than six teams before the draft, including the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, who offered packages including first-round picks. Houston turned all of those down.”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns tried to trade for Eric Gordon before 2022 NBA Draft heatnation.com/rumors/report-… Report: Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns tried to trade for Eric Gordon before 2022 NBA Draft heatnation.com/rumors/report-…

Eric Gordon is one of the top-performing veterans at 34 years of age. The Rockets are rebuilding and are far from contending for the title. It makes sense for them to move Gordon, but they have been playing hardball with rival teams.

Gordon's production has taken a marginal hit over the years, but it's enough for him to make an impact on a contender. He averaged 13.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game in 57 games, shooting on 47/44/77 splits last campaign.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Eric Gordon’s move on LeBron Eric Gordon’s move on LeBron 👀 https://t.co/nqeTZIfQJH

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers also interested in Eric Gordon

As per NBA rumors, the LA Lakers are among the teams interested in acquiring Eric Gordon via trade. The Lakers need to compensate for their lack of perimeter shooting following the departures of Malik Monk and Carmelo Anthony.

Gordon, 33, is a viable option to fill that role and will likely bag a starting job.

AJ ™ @AJsHoopHype Woj update on Kyrie Irving today on NBA Today.



He mentions Spurs as possible 3rd team in deal and interest in Eric Gordon and Buddy Hield. Former Pelinka Clients. Woj update on Kyrie Irving today on NBA Today.He mentions Spurs as possible 3rd team in deal and interest in Eric Gordon and Buddy Hield. Former Pelinka Clients. https://t.co/k9X4uvlPrv

The Lakers will have to include Talen Horton-Tucker as a salary filler. However, it's unlikely that the Houston Rockets will be interested in adding him to their roster. They are stacked in the wing department and would focus on receiving draft compensation only for cost-cutting purposes.

NBA @NBA



Watch Now on NBA League Pass: Eric Gordon knocks down a HUGE three-pointer to cut the PHX lead to 2 late in the 4th!Watch Now on NBA League Pass: app.link.nba.com/e/stream Eric Gordon knocks down a HUGE three-pointer to cut the PHX lead to 2 late in the 4th!Watch Now on NBA League Pass: app.link.nba.com/e/stream https://t.co/cHKEv7KI3t

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider



Kevin Porter Jr. to KPJ: "Can't put an amount of how much I wanted him to stay. It would have been hard on me & the team if the trade did happen...We want Eric. We love Eric. I'm sure he feels the same way about us"Kevin Porter Jr. to @AdamSpolane when asked about Eric Gordon staying with #Rockets KPJ: "Can't put an amount of how much I wanted him to stay. It would have been hard on me & the team if the trade did happen...We want Eric. We love Eric. I'm sure he feels the same way about us"Kevin Porter Jr. to @AdamSpolane when asked about Eric Gordon staying with #Rockets https://t.co/QSjsAqiwBt

Any team interested in adding Gordon to their ranks will likely have to include a third team to stock up on draft compensation to offer to the Houston Rockets.

That may have been a reason why the Rockets declined packages from six teams before the draft night. Another reason could be Gordon's value to the young roster as a veteran leader.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far