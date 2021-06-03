NBA Rumors: Multiple executives believe Boston Celtics' guard Evan Fournier could look for $15-20 million per year in free agency 

Evan Fournier is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, and the latest NBA rumors suggest the Boston Celtics could look to re-sign him.

Fournier has had a mixed campaign with the Celtics since joining them in a mid-season trade from the Orlando Magic. He averaged just 13 points per game during the regular season but managed to shoot a career-best 46.3% from beyond the arc in the 16 games he played for them.

According to a report by Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, multiple NBA executives believe he is looking for a contract that would pay him $15-20 million annually. Here's what the executive said:

“He’s going to look for $15-20 million a year. I’m not sure where he gets that from. They’ll have to keep him since they can’t replace him. It’ll be interesting because they have never been willing to pay the tax, so getting around that will be hard for them. If they let him walk, there’s no replacement.”

The Boston Celtics are looking to overhaul their squad this offseason, and they have already started to make huge changes. Head coach Brad Stevens replaced Danny Ainge as the director of basketball operations after the latter decided to step down. The Celtics continue to search for a new head coach now.

NBA rumors suggest multiple players like Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart are likely to be traded as part of this rebuild by the Boston Celtics.

NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics could re-sign Evan Fournier if they can keep him at a price around the non-taxpayer mid-level exception

Multiple NBA executives had their take on Evan Fournier and the Boston Celtics' willingness to sign him, as per Scotto's report. The majority of them believed it would be tough to see Fournier being offered a sum as big as the $20 million a year he would probably look for in the summer. .

Story: Following the Danny Ainge to Brad Stevens transition, NBA executives think Marcus Smart is the most likely Celtics player to be traded. Multiple executives also believe Evan Fournier wants $15-20 million annually in free agency. More on @hoopshype. https://t.co/91Oq0LEXac — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 2, 2021

One of the executives mentioned that the Boston Celtics could re-sign Evan Fournier if they can keep him at a price around the non-taxpayer mid-level exception. Here's what the executive said,

If Fournier can be kept at a price around the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, I think Boston would re-sign him.”

The Boston Celtics, as mentioned earlier by an NBA executive, aren't a franchise that goes overboard with player salaries and pays the luxury tax for the same. Considering that, it would be interesting to see what deal the C's can workout to keep Evan Fournier, who multiple executives believe to be irreplaceable for the side.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar