NBA Rumors: Multiple people in the LA Lakers front office pin the blame on Klutch Sports for acquiring 9-time All-Star

The LA Lakers have had to deal with a swarm of criticism this season after floundering to a 33-49 record and missing the postseason. Much of this has been attributed to the acquisition of Russell Westbrook.

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Lakers front office is putting the blame on the shoulders of Klutch Sports, who are run by super agent Rich Paul. Pincus wrote:

"Multiple sources indicate the team's front office is internally blaming pressure from Klutch Sports Group (representing both LeBron James and Davis) for Westbrook."

Paul, a lifelong friend of James, has an illustrious list of clients, including Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. It has been reported that King James pushed for the acquisition of Westbrook in the summer, and passing on Buddy Hield and DeMar DeRozan.

Political turmoil with the LA Lakers

While the LA Lakers stumbled on the court, there have also been rumblings off the court with regards to the personnel in power running the franchise. This is going to be key when finding the team's next coach.

LeBron James is reportedly an unhappy man after Rob Pelinka, the general manager, did not make any moves at the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

James played a vital role in the acquisition Russell Westbrook over the summer. The front office wanted Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings or free agent DeMar DeRozan. But they yielded to James' demands, and that backfired tremendously.

Plus, Klutch Sports Group, run by Rich Paul (James' agent and best friend), has tried to exert control over the franchise to sign players represented by the agency. There is also the possibility of James leaving the Lakers for the Cleveland Cavaliers with the objectives of winning another championship and playing with his son.

The Lakers are also in search of a new coach after firing Frank Vogel after the season ended. There have been rumors of Phil Jackson coming back, but the franchise is also looking at Doc Rivers and Quinn Snyder.

The Lakers struggled all season, and there needs to be a long discussion between the key personnel in charge of running the franchise. Things have continued to spiral out of control on the court, and it appears to be a similar case same off the court as well.

