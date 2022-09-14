NBA Rumors: NBA analyst suggests Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat exchanging Cam Johnson and former Sixth Man of the Year winner

Recent rumors have seen NBA analyst David Thorpe suggest a trade for Cam Johnson to join the Miami Heat.

In his article on TrueHoop, Thorpe hypothesized that the Phoenix Suns could receive former Sixth man of the Year Tyler Herro in exchange for Johnson.

The Miami Heat haven't made a lot of noise in the offseason. Since being linked to the Brooklyn Nets in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, the franchise hasn't made many changes to its roster.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns have done an impressive job of retaining all their core pieces. With Deandre Ayton also signing an extension with the side, the Suns will continue to be a contender.

Considering Miami's failure to increase their roster strength, former coach David Thorpe put forward an interesting trade the team could make.

Suggesting a move involving Cam Johnson and Tyler Herro, Thorpe elaborated that the deal would bolster Miami's frontcourt. He wrote:

"Though four years older than Herro, Johnson went two picks ahead of him in 2019. An excellent defender who is improving, Johnson also hit 39 percent of his 3s in his first three seasons and 41 percent in the past two postseasons."

He further noted:

"Like Herro, he has been a solid role player on one of the league’s elite teams. He is not the scorer or shot creator Herro is, and that matters to Miami; yet Johnson did score 12 points a game on the second unit of a very balanced offense. He should get more 3-point looks in Miami, meaning he’d fill some of the 3-and-D void from [P.J.] Tucker’s departure.”

While the deal ticks a lot of boxes for the Miami Heat on paper, the trade itself is unlikely. With the Phoenix Suns also reportedly coming to an agreement regarding an extension for Johnson, the notion itself seems out of place.

Why the Miami Heat wouldn't trade Tyler Herro for Cam Johnson

Tyler Herro in action for the Miami Heat

A major reason for this is age and potential. The Miami Heat have displayed immense faith in Herro due to his young age and his potential to be a star.

Herro made some massive strides as a player last season. Although he continues to be a solid bench contributor, the 22-year old has displayed the ability to play in big situations.

Cam Johnson also had a rather successful run with the Phoenix Suns last season. Making a jump in scoring, Johnson displayed his rising potential as a three-and-D player. With an ever-improving stroke from beyond the arc, Johnson emerges as a valuable role player.

However, this is also what sets the two apart. At 22 years old, Herro has a significant advantage in terms of growth. Additionally, Herro possesses star potential which makes him a lot more valuable to Miami, who are in need of the same.

While Cam Johnson could fill in for the loss of a role player, he may not fit the mold for a future star-caliber one. With the Suns also being high on the 26-year old, it seems unlikely that either team would be interested in making such a trade work.

