NBA Rumors: New LA Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has assurances senior member of the front-office won’t be frequently present in coaching meetings like he was during Frank Vogel’s tenure

The LA Lakers' new head coach Darvin Ham has assurances that the team's senior advisor Kurt Rambis will not be a frequet part of the coaching meetings. Rambis used to be a part of those meetings during Frank Vogel's tenure.

Rambis was under fire during the Lakers' tumultuous 2021-22 NBA season as fans believed he was the driving force behind most of the franchise's moves.

As per NBA rumors, he also had a say in one of the coaching meetings in January this year, advocating for the Lakers to play more lineups featuring DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard in tandem.

It is considered highly irregular for front-office members to be a part of these meetings, and as per LA Times Dan Woike, Rambis was reportedly a part of several discussions with the coaches last campaign.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, that won't be the case with Darvin Ham in charge. His latest report mentioned that Ham has assurances that Kurt Rambis won't be regularly present in coaching meetings.

Lakers All Day Everyday @LADEig



Darvin Ham has "received assurances that Lakers senior advisor Kurt Rambis will not be a regular presence in coaching meetings like he was with Vogel”, via @TheSteinLine Darvin Ham has "received assurances that Lakers senior advisor Kurt Rambis will not be a regular presence in coaching meetings like he was with Vogel”, via @TheSteinLine 😳👀 https://t.co/YJjGGA2a8a

NBA Rumors: Darvin Ham's basketball knowledge helped

his case to become LA Lakers' next head coach

The LA Lakers were in desperate need of a coach who understood locker room dynamics. With his experience as a player and as a coach, Darvin Ham fits the bill in that regard. That wasn't the only thing that impressed the Lakers about him. Ham's basketball knowledge and understanding of X's and O's was another critical aspect of his hiring as the Purple and Gold's new head coach.

Here's what The Atheltic's Bill Oram reported regarding this recently:

"Those who know Ham say he has an unteachable presence about him. He can hold players accountable. And not just role players. Stars, too. He understands locker room dynamics with eight years in the NBA as a player. He won a ring as Mike Budenholzer’s favorite assistant in Milwaukee."

"In other words, he’s got juice."

"And sources said he blew the Lakers away with his understanding of X’s and O’s."

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



(via REPORT: The Lakers aren’t willing to part with a 1st-round pick in a Russell Westbrook trade.(via @TheAthletic REPORT: The Lakers aren’t willing to part with a 1st-round pick in a Russell Westbrook trade.(via @TheAthletic) https://t.co/N8z6r8oGNJ

The LA Lakers could retain Russell Westbrook next season. Frank Vogel wasn't able to identify a role for the former MVP, but Ham could help Westbrook regain some of his confidence and potentially help him develop chemistry with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

LA lacks the resources to retool their roster and any potential trade to move Westbrook will likely require them to attach draft compensation, which they aren't keen on doing.

