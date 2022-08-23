NBA Rumors: New York Knicks believe having Jalen Brunson and 3x All-Star on the team can help them lure another superstar

Recent NBA rumors suggest that the New York Knicks' potential pairing of Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell could lure another superstar. The New York Post's Marc Berman shared valuable insight into the situation.

The Knicks have been linked to Donovan Mitchell for the better part of the offseason. However, trade talks between the two teams have been unfruitful as the Jazz set a high price for their superstar. With reports of the Jazz demanding as many as four unprotected first-round picks and additional players, the Knicks haven't agreed to the terms.

New York has already made a significant move by signing Jalen Brunson in free agency. Given this signing, the Knicks could have more at stake when considering trading for Mitchell. Marc Berman wrote:

"The Knicks, too, aren’t concerned with the exact player package — just the amount of first-round picks they give up. The Post reported Saturday the Knicks’ belief is a Jalen Brunson-Mitchell backcourt can be the elixir to a 10-game jump in the standings from 37 wins to 47 wins."

"However, if they give up the entire farm of first-rounders, they will be hard-pressed to make another significant trade to make them a championship contender. They believe having Brunson and Mitchell would spur another star to join them."

It is debatable whether the Knicks can attract another superstar to join if they acquire Mitchell. However, the Jazz have made some significant demands for New York.

Utah's demands from the New York Knicks are massive

Evan Fournier in action for the New York Knicks

As Marc Berman reported, the Utah Jazz have reportedly demanded as many as four unprotected first-round picks from New York. However, these picks are only part of the total trade package.

As The Athletic's Shams Charania reported, the Jazz required a significant upgrade on the Knicks' proposed package. To meet these demands, New York included Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier and five first-round picks for Mitchell.

Although the Jazz have shown particular interest in Quentin Grimes, the Knicks haven't been interested in parting ways with the guard.

However, this package remains a massive price for the Jazz superstar. By giving up so many picks, New York is staking their future on Mitchell. While such a move could lure another superstar to join the team, New York may not have the assets to acquire them.

The New York Knicks may not be in a position to deal so many picks to Utah. The team is under investigation for tampering in the Brunson deal, and New York may be docked a first-round pick as a penalty.

