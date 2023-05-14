NBA Rumors: New York Knicks guard expects to be traded in the offseason

It was a heartbreaking conclusion for the New York Knicks and their fans as they were defeated by the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinal, signaling the close of an exhilarating season. Although they faced disappointment at the season's end, you cannot deny that the Knicks exceeded expectations by being one of the best and most exciting teams throughout.

While the rest of his team thrived on the court during the 2023 NBA Playoffs, veteran forward Evan Fournier was stuck on the sidelines. His presence wasn't significant during the regular season due to him averaging only six points per game while also having one point, eight rebounds, and a single three assists.

Trade rumors surround New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier amid playoff exit

It's important to note that finding a trade partner may prove challenging due to Fournier's contract. With $18.9 million owed next season, potential suitors may hesitate. Having a career three-point rate of 37.9%, along with averaging, at least, 15.8 points per game in earlier seasons, makes Fournier quite tempting for some teams.

Fred Katz @FredKatz



“You know I’m not gonna be back,” he said. “There’s no way they’re gonna keep me. I would be very surprised if they do. So, we’ll see. It’s obviously not in my hands though.” Ian Begley @IanBegley A candid Evan Fournier was asked after G6 about the season. He said, in part, “my season was over a long time ago. It took me a good month to understand that…. Obviously, there are gonna be changes and I’m gonna get traded.” Full story on Fournier’s thoughts on @SNYtv shortly. A candid Evan Fournier was asked after G6 about the season. He said, in part, “my season was over a long time ago. It took me a good month to understand that…. Obviously, there are gonna be changes and I’m gonna get traded.” Full story on Fournier’s thoughts on @SNYtv shortly. Fournier also said he doesn’t expect the Knicks to bring him back.“You know I’m not gonna be back,” he said. “There’s no way they’re gonna keep me. I would be very surprised if they do. So, we’ll see. It’s obviously not in my hands though.” twitter.com/ianbegley/stat… Fournier also said he doesn’t expect the Knicks to bring him back.“You know I’m not gonna be back,” he said. “There’s no way they’re gonna keep me. I would be very surprised if they do. So, we’ll see. It’s obviously not in my hands though.” twitter.com/ianbegley/stat…

"You know I'm not gonna be back."

He said:

"There's no way they're gonna keep me. I would be very surprised if they do. So, we'll see. It's obviously not in my hands though."

Looking ahead, Fournier expects to be traded during the offseason. He expressed his eagerness for a change as his role diminished under head coach Tom Thibodeau. After beginning the season as a starter, he was abruptly moved to the bench and received limited playing time.

Relinquishing Fournier from the New York Knicks team may not mean they'll get hold of an outstanding athlete, but it can give some degree of financial freedom for front office officials and allow them to make potential advancements that can push them toward being one of the East Coast's superior teams.

