NBA Rumors: New York Knicks' interest in Rick Brunson closely related to their Jalen Brunson free agency pitch

One of the biggest names in the NBA, the New York Knicks, are in desperate need of reinforcements this summer. They have identified Jalen Brunson of the Dallas Mavericks as a key target in the off-season.

According to Eric Pincus of the "Bleacher Report," the Knicks are looking to hire Rick Brunson, Jalen Brunson's father. Pincus also believes that the guard will demand a hefty salary, which might force the Mavericks to move him on in the summer. Pincus wrote:

"The Knicks looking to hire Rick Brunson, per Ian Begley of SNY, isn't a coincidence.

"His son, Dallas Mavericks free-agent Jalen Brunson, may be next. While New York won't have the cap room, multiple sources believe Dallas may blink at Brunson's asking price, compelled to sign and trade him to the Knicks."

Earlier last month, the Detroit Pistons were also a team interested in acquiring the services of Jalen Brunson. Given the guard's performances in the postseason this year, he will most definitely not find any shortage of suitors willing to pay the top dollar.

WCF Coopz @LukaDaGoat Just a reminder that Luka Dončić and Jalen Brunson were the highest scoring duo in the playoffs this year. Just a reminder that Luka Dončić and Jalen Brunson were the highest scoring duo in the playoffs this year. https://t.co/IXSutxvH7E

Can the New York Knicks land Jalen Brunson this summer?

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors - Game 1

The New York Knicks' dysfunctionality has been well documented over the years. Owner James Dolan seems to be in the thick of things whenever the Knicks are in the spotlight.

General Manager Scott Perry and President of Basketball Operations Leon Rose have joined the franchise. They are trying to resurrect the organization.

Last season's postseason appearance was a sign that things are moving in the right direction for the franchise. However, the beloved fans of the Knicks have been brought right back to earth with the team's performances this season.

Bobby Karalla @bobbykaralla A neat Jalen Brunson play. Only took one dribble and still duped four different Nuggets. A neat Jalen Brunson play. Only took one dribble and still duped four different Nuggets. https://t.co/dJ5c7tXXY4

However, acquiring Jalen Brunson would be a step in the right direction. The Mavericks guard showcased his abilities in the postseason this year. He showed the rest of the NBA the damage he can do with the ball in his hands.

Brunson averaged 21.6 points during the postseason while shooting 46.6% from the field.

Kemba Walker's future remains uncertain with the Knicks, and the franchise from the Big Apple has the cap space to sign Brunson. However, it will have to be a sign-and-trade with the Mavericks. The Knicks will have to part ways with some of their assets, such as Julius Randle and others.

Either way, this is a move the New York Knicks must make in the summer. If not, there are plenty of teams in the league that will be vying for the services of Jalen Brunson. The Knicks will continue to underachieve when considering their lofty ambitions.

LIVE POLL Q. Should the Knicks make a move for Brunson? Yes No 0 votes so far