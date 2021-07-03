NBA Rumors: New York Knicks could land Chris Paul if he fails to reach an extension with Phoenix Suns 

NBA rumors surrounding the New York Knicks and their pursuit of a point guard have picked up steam, with Chris Paul emerging as a potential acquisition for the side this offseason.

The franchise made its return to the NBA Playoffs this season and is looking to acquire a superstar this summer to contend for the title again.

Paul has been close to joining the New York Knicks in the past, as per NBA rumors. He is currently nearing the end of his current contract and is likely to decline his $44.2 million player option in the hopes of securing a multi-year deal.

It remains to be seen whether the Phoenix Suns will offer Chris Paul the kind of deal he is looking for. It looks like they will try to make the push, though, especially after his heroics turned them into playoff contenders this season. He also led them to their first NBA Finals appearance since 1993.

However, according to Ian Begley of SNY TV, several point-guard agents think there is a chance Chris Paul may end up playing for the New York Knicks. Here's what he said in his report:

"Several agents for point guards in the 2021 free agent class fear New York as a possible landing spot for Paul. Leon Rose was Paul’s agent before Rose became the Knicks president. But, again, New York would only be an option for Paul if he and Phoenix didn’t reach an agreement."

As Begley mentioned, a lot will depend on the Phoenix Suns and Chris Paul reaching an agreement, making this an enticing offseason to look forward to.

NBA Rumors: Analyzing why Chris Paul is the ideal candidate to help the New York Knicks become perennial playoff contenders

Chris Paul will be making his NBA Finals debut this year

Despite only making one NBA Finals trip throughout his 16-year career, Chris Paul has always proved to be a solid leader. His presence has benefitted almost all the teams he has played for since his debut. His last two seasons, in particular, are a great testament to his pedigree as one of the best leaders in the league. The New York Knicks could be the latest team to develop under him.

Paul led a young OKC Thunder team to the 2020 NBA Playoffs as a fifth seed, which was totally unexpected, especially after the departure of stars like Paul George and Russell Westbrook. In the 2020-21 NBA season, he helped the Phoenix Suns reach their first playoffs in a decade, with the second-best record in the league.

CP3's impact on Deandre Ayton 🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/Nr03pCWpnA — ESPN (@espn) June 27, 2021

Chris Paul has helped young players develop while playing under his leadership, and the New York Knicks are in that kind of a phase right now. Players like Julius Randle and RJ Barrett got their first taste of postseason basketball this season and struggled to cope with the pressure.

Their struggles made it evident that the New York Knicks require a player like Chris Paul, who can help them grow at a good pace.

