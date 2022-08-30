NBA Rumors: New York Knicks likely out of Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes after extending former No. 3 overall pick

New York Knicks rising star RJ Barrett has signed a four-year max extension with the franchise. However, the move is also rumored to see the Knicks out of the sweepstakes to acquire Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell as of now.

Coming off the final year of his rookie contract, Barrett was due for his rookie-scale extension. Considering Zion Williamson and Ja Morant signed their extensions this offseason, Barrett was expected to do the same.

With the Knicks pursuing Donovan Mitchell, such a move seemed unlikely. In this regard, negotiations with the Utah Jazz also saw the Jazz take an interest in acquiring Barrett.

However, the New York Knicks offering Barrett a max extension has several implications for the future of their negotiations with the Jazz.

As per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Knicks president Leon Rose set a Monday deadline to make a trade with Utah work. Wojnarowski wrote this about the Barrett deal:

"Ends several weeks of trade discussions for Mitchell between New York and Utah, and forces the two organizations, if they choose, to start over talks with significantly different considerations because of the poison pill provision now in Barrett's deal."

The poison pill provision in Barrett's deal forces a complicated scenario in any trade situation. It implies that there will be a $10.9 million outgoing salary from New York. However, the salary for the team acquiring him will be approximately $26.2 million.

Wojnarowksi additionally mentioned that the Knicks would need a third team to make the trade work.

With Barrett signing the deal shortly after Rose's Monday deadline, it could suggest that the New York Knicks have pulled out of negotiations with Utah.

Does signing RJ Barrett shut the door on the New York Knicks pursuing Donovan Mitchell?

RJ Barrett guards against Donovan Mitchell.

RJ Barrett signing the extension was a momentous occasion for the New York Knicks. Barrett is the first New York pick to resign a multiyear deal with the team in almost 23 years. Having signed a $120 million deal, Barrett will be the youngest Knick to have signed a $100 million deal at 22 years old.

While there is some speculation that the Barrett deal will put an end to the Mitchell trade saga, this isn't necessarily true. The current situation only implies that the Knicks and Jazz aren't engaging in further negotiations.

Wojnarowski mentioned in his article that neither team is "relinquishing" the idea of re-engaging in talks ahead of training camp. The LA Lakers have been rumored to be a potential third team in this deal. So, a trade may still be in the works.

RJ Barrett has shown gradual improvements as a player. Last season saw an impressive run of performances midway through the season that convinced several of his star potential.

Having put up averages of 20 points and 3 assists last season, he has shown himself to be a solid option.

