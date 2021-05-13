NBA Rumors: New York Knicks linked with Memphis Grizzlies center Jaren Jackson

After a successful season and clinching their first playoff berth since 2013, the New York Knicks have been involved in NBA rumors as teams start to look ahead to the 2021-22 campaign. Tom Thibodeau has led the Knicks to sixth seed in the East, though they could finish even higher. This means that they are once again a lucrative franchise to play for, which helps their recruitment pursuits in the summer.

One such recruit who could be on his way to the Big Apple is Memphis Grizzlies center Jaren Jackson.

NBA Rumors: Jackson could be a good fit for the New York Knicks

Memphis Grizzlies center Jaren Jackson in game vs Detroit

As per Marc Berman of the New York Post, there have been whispers that the Memphis Grizzlies are not completely sold yet on their 4th overall pick from the 2018 draft. Missing 16 games last season, Jackson tore the meniscus in his left knee while in the bubble and was sidelined until April of this campaign.

This has limited the small-ball center to only nine appearances for the Grizzlies this year, only two of which were in the starting lineup. Over their last ten fixtures, Jackson has played in seven and averaged 13.4 points along with 5.4 rebounds.

Although the Grizzlies have worked their way into the NBA play-in tournament, they have done so without Jackson. For that reason, they could see him as expendable, particularly if they are concerned about his resilience.

That's where the New York Knicks come in. The franchise have several ties to Jaren Jackson and senior vice president William Wesley witnessed first-hand his 15 points and 3 rebounds in 20 minutes against the Knicks on May 3rd.

Jaren Jackson's father is an assistant coach for the New York Knicks' G-League affiliate. GM Scott Perry is also reported to have 'loved' Jackson's athleticism back in 2018 when he was drafted. Jackson is coming to the end of his 4-year contract with the Memphis Grizzlies next season. Should he not sign an extension, the New York Knicks may be in line to make a move for him.

Although he has been unable to make an impact this year, Jackson averaged 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in his sophomore season prior to this injury. He could play an interesting role alongside Julius Randle in the New York Knicks' frontcourt, either as a forward or as a smaller center option to Mitchell Robinson.

Jaren Jackson Jr. snatches the 3-point attempt! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4w1E0cheyo — NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2020

He has shown he can be a rim protector and is currently averaging a steal and a block in every game this season despite mostly coming off the bench. So he would suit the New York Knicks' stiff defensive unit nicely.