NBA Rumors: New York Knicks a possible next destination for Damian Lillard if he does not sign an extension

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers is currently out of action after undergoing abdominal surgery last January 13th.

Lillard has been one of the names involved in a lot of rumors since the offseason. The Blazers are presently at a crossroads after changing head coaches and firing their general manager.

The 31-year-old superstar remains committed to the Blazers but has been continuously linked with a move away from Portland as early as this summer.

According to Eric Pinus of Bleacher Report, Lillard could be on his way to the New York Knicks if he does not sign a new deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.

"Most teams expect the Trail Blazers to extend Lillard for another couple of seasons at roughly $100 million, but if that goes south, the New York Knicks may be his next destination over the Sixers," Pinus wrote.

Damian Lillard still has a contract with the Portland Trail Blazers until the 2024-25 NBA season, with the final year being a player option. That means Lillard could become a free agent in the summer of 2024. He may also request a trade, especially if the Blazers fail to help him win or even challenge for a championship.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks have been linked to Lillard ever since the offseason. Even though the Knicks have not been great for a while, they are still a destination for players who want the spotlight.

Damian Lillard could be out for the season if Portland Trail Blazers are not in the playoff picture

Chauncey Billups and Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard has been dealing with an abdominal injury since 2015, and it flared up in last year's Olympic games in Japan. Lillard went into the season injured and finally decided to undergo surgery last January 13th. He is set to be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks.

However, Lillard told AP Sports that he has no timeline to recover from his injury. The six-time All-Star wants to compete for championships, but he can't do it if he's not fully healthy. He added that it also does not make sense for him to return if the Blazers are not in the playoff picture.

"I mean, if we’re gonna play for a draft pick it wouldn’t make sense to me. Because I’m not gonna play for no draft pick. I’m just not capable of that. So it’d be best if that was what we were doing, or what was decided, then it wouldn’t make sense for me to play," Lillard said.

Damian Lillard last played on January 3rd and has only appeared in 29 games this season. He's averaging 24.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 40.2% from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc. Lillard may also benefit from sitting out the rest of the season and getting ready for the next.

