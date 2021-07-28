NBA Rumors: New York Knicks to pursue Evan Fournier and Spencer Dinwiddie in free agency

The New York Knicks are expected to make a splash in free agency this summer with the latest NBA rumors linking them to Evan Fournier and Spencer Dinwiddie. Knicks president Leon Rose will be hoping to add some backcourt depth and both players fit the bill.

The New York Knicks will have plenty of cap room to work with during the upcoming offseason. They will look to rope in a star player on a max contract, but they'll have additional room to sign another high-quality role player.

As per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Knicks have their eyes on Evan Fournier and Spencer Dinwiddie. Pompey wrote:

"New York will pursue Evan Fournier in free agency and are considering making a push for Spencer Dinwiddie, according to sources. ... The French guard, who helped his native country upset the U.S. in the Olympics earlier this week, is expected to ask for around $18 million per season, while Dinwiddie’s asking price is $25 million per, sources say."

Evan Fournier averaged 17.1 points per game while playing for the Orlando Magic and later the Boston Celtics last season. He also shot a career-high 41.3% from downtown.

🚨 OLYMPICS HIGHLIGHTS 🚨



🇫🇷 Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) with game-high 28 points on 11-22 FG and some big shots in a France win against the USA ☘️ pic.twitter.com/4JSIBGnpkk — Tomek Kordylewski (@Timi_093) July 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Spencer Dinwiddie spent most of the 2020-21 campaign recovering from a partially torn ACL. He averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game the year prior.

NBA Rumors: Are Evan Fournier and Spencer Dinwiddie good options for the New York Knicks?

Evan Fournier is the complete offensive package that will fill the shooting void on the New York Knicks roster. He can create his own shots and is a lethal catch-and-shoot player. Fournier isn't a bad defender either and an annual salary in the range of $18m to $20m is a decent deal for the Knicks as well.

Spencer Dinwiddie

Spencer Dinwiddie will be able to come in and be that playmaker that the New York Knicks desperately needed during the 2021 playoffs. He isn't as efficient as Fournier, but Dinwiddie can also be a high-volume scorer if he gets enough touches.

Advantage creation and subsequent capitalization are very important to effective offense and Spencer Dinwiddie is a pending free agent who provides both. pic.twitter.com/rqJtzOhX69 — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) July 24, 2021

Paying $25 million annually to a player returning from an ACL injury could be a bad idea for the New York Knicks, though. Dinwiddie's expected salary is rather high, especially when Dennis Schroder and Lonzo Ball can be had for a similar amount or less.

The New York Knicks will receive competition for both Evan Fournier and Spencer Dinwiddie from elsewhere in free agency. The Boston Celtics will certainly look to re-sign Fournier, while Dinwiddie will have multiple suitors.

Edited by Raunak Jaiswal