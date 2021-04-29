NBA Rumors: New York Knicks in talks with Argentinian guard Luca Vildoza

The New York Knicks have been looking to fill their final roster spot for some time now and the latest NBA rumors suggest that they've zeroed in on Luca Vildoza. Vildoza is a 6'3 guard who currently plays for Spanish outfit Baskonia.

The New York Knicks have needed some backcourt depth lately, but it's difficult to find players who can run the point and meet head coach Tom Thibodeau's defensive expectations. Luca Vildoza has seemingly ticked the needed boxes and the Knicks are reportedly close to signing him.

The news was first reported by Spanish journalist Chema de Lucas and HoopsHype, with SNY's Ian Begley confirming it later.

After a late change of plans, NYK will not sign Simi Shittu, sources say. Club has an open roster spot. Sources confirm NYK has been in talks with Argentinian G Luca Vildoza to add him to roster. @hoopshype reports there’s a deal in place. @chemadelucas earlier reported talks. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) April 28, 2021

The 25-year-old Luca Vildoza started his EuroLeague career in 2017 with Baskonia after failing to find a suitor in the NBA Draft that year. Vildoza led the Spanish outfit to the Liga ACB crown in 2020 and has represented them for four years now. He was also a part of the Argentina squad that finished as the runner-up at the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Luca Vildoza has averaged 10.1 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game in the EuroLeague this season. Baskonia failed to qualify for the EuroLeague Playoffs this year and are hence more likely to allow Vildoza to join the New York Knicks.

NBA Rumors: Is Luca Vildoza a good fit for the New York Knicks?

Luca Vildoza in action for Baskonia in the EuroLeague

Luca Vildoza seems like a future project for the New York Knicks, who only have nine regular season games remaining. Tom Thibodeau is unlikely to take a punt on Vildoza in the playoffs either. But the Knicks are looking at a serious dearth of backcourt options for next season and the Argentinian could be a vital addition in that regard.

Immanuel Quickley is the only guard who's been locked up for the next few years. Derrick Rose, Alec Burks, Reggie Bullock, Elfrid Payton and Frank Ntilikina are all out of contract in the summer. It's almost a given that the New York Knicks won't be bringing back Payton and Ntilikina.

Luca Vildoza could provide the backcourt depth that the Knicks are looking for. He can run the point and create looks off the pick-and-roll. He's a three-level scorer who can finish with both hands at the rim. Most importantly, Vildoza is an active defender.

Only time will tell what role Luca Vildoza will play for the New York Knicks, but he's certainly a prospect worth monitoring.

