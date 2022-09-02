NBA Rumors: New York Knicks to turn their attention to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

The latest NBA rumors suggest that the New York Knicks will turn their attention to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Knicks missed out on Donovan Mitchell, who the Utah Jazz traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. New York were linked to Mitchell throughout the summer, but failed to acquire him.

According to Steve Popper of Newsday, the Knicks still have the assets to make a splash when a star becomes available. Popper revealed that Gilgeous-Alexander could be a trade candidate in the future. The Thunder star signed a $172 million rookie extension last summer, but his team is still in the early stages of a rebuild.

SNY's Ian Begley also shared his thoughts on what's next for the Knicks. Begley believes the Knicks front office is looking at two different scenarios. The first is that another star like Mitchell will become available, and they are prepared to make a trade.

The second option is to develop their young core into a contender. RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson are locked in long-term contracts. Jalen Brunson brings a lot to the table, while Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley could become solid contributors.

Randle already led the Knicks to the playoffs in 2021, but the team regressed last season. Brunson's addition puts more pressure on the Knicks, as well as coach Tom Thibodeau. The Knicks have been stuck in mud since Patrick Ewing was their superstar.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a breakout campaign last season

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in action.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had the best year of his career last season. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 24.5 points, 5 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He was the focal point of the OKC Thunder's offense and rebuilding process.

The Thunder also signed the Canadian star to a five-year, $172 million rookie extension last summer. Gilgeous-Alexander remains one of the best young players in the NBA. However, he has been plagued by injuries in the past two seasons.

Gilgeous-Alexander's 2020-21 season ended after 35 games due to a tear in his plantar fascia. He only played 56 games last season due to ankle problems and a concussion. Nevertheless, he has been active this offseason with a stint with the Canadian national team.

Despite being a rising star in the league, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been talked about in several trade rumors over the past year. Some of the teams reportedly interested in him included the Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Thunder are still in the early part of their rebuild, with Chet Holmgren's injury delaying it further. They have a whopping 39 picks until the 2029 draft. General manager Sam Presti has done a wonderful job of stockpiling assets.

Presti knows that not all these picks will turn into stars, but they will be valuable at the right time. When the Thunder's rebuild becomes ripe, Presti could flip some of his picks for vital pieces to become a contender.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rajdeep Barman