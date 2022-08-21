NBA Rumors: New York Knicks 'turned off' by Danny Ainge's demand for 7 first rounders and players for Donovan Mitchell

NBA rumors suggest the New York Knicks were turned off by Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge's initial request for seven first-round picks and players for Donovan Mitchell. The Knicks are keen to land the 3x All-Star, but according to NY Post's Marc Berman, Utah's demand for a bevy of future assets is an issue for New York.

"The Knicks are still trying to find a way to bring Donovan Mitchell home in a way that makes sense," wrote Berman.

"According to multiple industry sources, the Knicks were turned off by Utah team president Danny Ainge’s initial demands, when he asked in July for a package of seven first-round picks and players. Talks died, but recently there has been renewed back-and-forth."

Berman added:

"The Knicks’ major concern, according to sources, is giving away too many future assets, which could leave them stuck in an area far below championship contender."

With the Knicks having eight tradeable first-round picks at their disposal, it makes them a frontrunner to land Donovan Mitchell. The Utah Jazz have shown their intention to commit to a rebuild with the departures of Rudy Gobert and Royce O'Neale.

So draft picks and young players with tremendous upside are the only enticing assets they are looking for in the market in exchange for Mitchell. The New York Knicks have both. They have players like RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes, Miles McBride, Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley, who could help facilitate a deal.

Donovan Mitchell to New York Knicks makes sense but isn't a viable option if the team has to mortgage its entire future

The New York Knicks are looking at the big picture; to return to championship contention level. Acquiring Donovan Mitchell is the right path forward, especially after they added a talent like Jalen Brunson.

However, Mitchell's acquisition doesn't guarantee the Knicks a shot at the title. They will still need another significant trade or two to make a giant leap. They will need the majority of their draft capital and young players to make future moves.

The New York Knicks are aware of this, and according to Berman's report, they project themselves to be a top-six team in the conference and win 47 games next campaign if they sign Mitchell.

The Knicks think they could be a viable second-round threat in the playoffs with Mitchell. If the deal does go through, the Knicks will have to make more moves to offer help to the backcourt of Mitchell and Brunson, and become a legitimate threat in the East.

