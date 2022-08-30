NBA Rumors: New York Knicks will have to offer more draft capital for 3x All-Star as Utah’s coveted target RJ Barrett signs an extension

The New York Knicks may have a difficult road ahead in their pursuit of Donovan Mitchell. Former lottery pick RJ Barrett's four-year extension subsequently took him off the table in a potential trade scenario.

The former #3 pick signed a $120 million contract. He became the first Knicks draft pick since Charlie Ward to sign a multi-year deal with the franchise. At 22, he is also the youngest $100 million player in Knicks' history.

Ian Begley @IanBegley Jazz had coveted RJ Barrett in Donovan Mitchell trade talks w/Knicks. Barrett’s extension takes him off the table in those talks for obvious reasons, including ‘poison pill’ provision that makes it very difficult to trade player on rookie extension before extension takes effect. Jazz had coveted RJ Barrett in Donovan Mitchell trade talks w/Knicks. Barrett’s extension takes him off the table in those talks for obvious reasons, including ‘poison pill’ provision that makes it very difficult to trade player on rookie extension before extension takes effect.

NBA rumors suggest the Utah Jazz coveted Barrett. If the Knicks want Mitchell, they might have to offer more draft picks to Utah. Here's what ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported:

"Nevertheless, the Jazz greatly valued Barrett as part of any Mitchell deal with New York, and a deal without him would require the Knicks to relinquish far more draft assets than they've shown a willingness to do, sources said."

Barrett's extension comes with a 'poison pill provision' in his deal, complicating New York's pursuit of Mitchell. ESPN also reported that the New York Knicks set a deadline for the Utah Jazz to agree to a deal. That deadline was reportedly Monday (August 29th) night. The Knicks would sign RJ Barrett to an extension if no deal were made. The Jazz showed interest in acquiring the player, while New York didn't mind including him in a deal.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Full ESPN story on Knicks guard RJ Barrett finalizing a four-year extension worth up to $120M: es.pn/3e0fR1b Full ESPN story on Knicks guard RJ Barrett finalizing a four-year extension worth up to $120M: es.pn/3e0fR1b

NBA Rumors: New York Knicks can still get Donovan Mitchell

The New York Knicks have remained the favorites to land Donovan Mitchell this summer. They have the package to push a deal through. RJ Barrett's extension complicates things, but according to the New York Post, that doesn't remove the Knicks from Mitchell's sweepstakes. New York has eight tradeable first-round picks and a bevy of young players.

Previous rumors suggested the Jazz want at least four unprotected picks. However, the Knicks have offered only two with no protection and three conditional picks. The two teams are entering a staring contest now. The Knicks abiding by their deadline to extend Barrett shows they are standing firm with their approach.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



(via REPORT: The Knicks set a deadline tonight with the Jazz to agree on a trade for Donovan Mitchell or they would commit to extending RJ Barrett.(via @wojespn REPORT: The Knicks set a deadline tonight with the Jazz to agree on a trade for Donovan Mitchell or they would commit to extending RJ Barrett.(via @wojespn) https://t.co/wQLTovfsrh

There have been rumblings that the LA Lakers could come into this transaction as the third team. The Utah Jazz reportedly covet the 17-time NBA champions' 2027 and 2029 first-round picks. They could land those picks in a potential three-team trade with the New York Knicks.

Ben Dowsett @Ben_Dowsett



(Please don't be too mean lol, I probably don't care as much as you do, just throwing out ideas) A possible framework for a 3-team Jazz/Knicks/Lakers trade, which @TheSteinLine reported is increasingly possible earlier today:(Please don't be too mean lol, I probably don't care as much as you do, just throwing out ideas) A possible framework for a 3-team Jazz/Knicks/Lakers trade, which @TheSteinLine reported is increasingly possible earlier today:(Please don't be too mean lol, I probably don't care as much as you do, just throwing out ideas) https://t.co/spbQGez2Br

Meanwhile, LA would offload Russell Westbrook's contract to the Jazz. Role players from Utah and New York could end up with the Lakers, with Donovan Mitchell going to the 'Big Apple.'

