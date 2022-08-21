NBA Rumors: No long-term concerns about Boston Celtics' key center's injury

Boston Celtics defensive stalwart Robert Williams III had a breakout 2021-22 season for the 17-time champions, concluding with their run to the NBA Finals.

According to "Mass Live's" Brian Robb, the Boston Celtics aren't fazed by the injury concerns surrounding the center. Robb wrote no surgery is required for Robert Williams III. He also wrote a complete recovery over the summer should have him ready for the start of the upcoming season.

"We have not heard from Rob this offseason but from talking to people behind the scenes, there is no long-term concern about his knee injury. No surgery was needed, so ample rest this summer should have him at 100 percent in camp," Robb wrote.

Throughout the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Robert Williams III was constantly harangued by knee issues. Williams suffered a torn meniscus during the first round of the postseason against the Brooklyn Nets. He was far from 100% for the remainder of the playoffs.

The Boston Celtics center said doctors constantly drained the fluid in his knee during the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat.

Williams missed two games against Brooklyn, four games against the Bucks and Game 3 against the Heat.

How important is Robert Williams III to the Boston Celtics?

Robert Williams III is one of the most crucial players on the Boston Celtics roster. He is even more critical, given the way they play. He is pivotal in the suffocating defense deployed by coach Ime Udoka.

Last season, Robert Williams III averaged 10 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. The center also shot better than 73% from the field. However, he attempted less than seven shots per game.

Williams is crucial to the Boston Celtics' suffocating defense. He is one of the premier rim protectors in the game. Williams completely cuts off access for the opposing players in the lane. His skill and the Celtics' dogged perimeter defense helped them create the best defense in the league. Their defense is one of the biggest reasons they reached the NBA Finals.

While Williams' offense is yet to mature, he is efficient. The center's offensive impetus will improve. Boston's ability to play four players out will give him more room inside the arc to score.

