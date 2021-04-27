NBA Rumors: Norman Powell attracting interest from New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have set their sights on Portland Trail Blazers swingman Norman Powell, according to the latest NBA rumors.

The UCLA product could become a free agent in the offseason but has an $11.6 million player option for the 2021-22 NBA season.

According to a report from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau wants Norman Powell on his team. Fisher wrote:

“Thibodeau also covets Trail Blazers swingman Norman Powell, who has an $11.6 million player option in 2021-22, sources said.”

The New York Knicks are gunning for their first postseason appearance, with Thibodeau and All-Star forward Julius Randle leading the way. No matter how far they go in the postseason this year, assuming they get there, the Knicks have already stunned basketball minds with their performances so far this season.

NORMAN POWELL WITH A DEEP THREE 😱



This game. pic.twitter.com/miTLRD6bpo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 14, 2021

A player like Powell, who is a reliable scorer with a defensive mindset, would be an excellent addition to the New York Knicks next season as they build a stronger playoff team.

NBA Rumors: Norman Powell’s chances of going to the New York Knicks

Before Norman Powell was dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers, Fischer had the inside track on several NBA rumors, including the 27-year old’s plans to decline his player option this summer. This was before the Toronto Raptors traded him to Portland. However, there’s a possibility that he hasn’t changed his mind.

The 2021 free agency class is not as strong as it has been in recent years after several stars signed extensions to stay with their teams. That makes Norman Powell an intriguing option for teams that are looking for help on the perimeter.

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau huddles with his players during a timeout

Moreover, one of Fischer’s sources suggested that Powell would fit the New York Knicks’ style of basketball. A team official said:

"He's the perfect Tom Thibodeau player."

Norman Powell is a versatile player who can play and guard multiple positions, something that Thibodeau and other coaches are very much aware of.

Powell, a player who is used to a defensive system while playing for the Raptors for most of his career, might be enticed by the New York Knicks’ defensive approach.

Powell may have many suitors in the offseason, but he has few suitors who are as attractive as the Knicks.

Defense, screening, cutting, scoring, passing.. Norman Powell is doing it all since joining the @trailblazers! #NBABreakdown



POR/MIA, 10pm/et, NBA TV pic.twitter.com/cWPny9mgQQ — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) April 11, 2021

Powell is averaging a career-high 18.9 points on 48.4 percent shooting from the field overall and 41.2 percent from three. For someone who isn’t the first or second option on a team, these are fantastic numbers that make him virtually indispensable.

