NBA Rumors- Nuggets set to lose key player in free agency

After winning the 2023 NBA Championship, the Denver Nuggets could reportedly face some challenges this offseason in keeping their title core together.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nuggets will likely have a difficult time re-signing free agent wing Bruce Brown. This comes after it was reported on Wednesday that Brown declined his $6.8 million player option for next season to become an unrestricted free agent.

During a recent appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Wojnarowski said that the Nuggets would like to keep Brown. However, he added that the team just doesn’t have enough available cap space to match the offers he is expected to receive from rival teams:

“They’re very likely to lose Bruce Brown in free agency,” Wojnarowski said.

Wojnarowski further said Nuggets coach Michael Malone will aggressively try to convince Brown to take a pay cut to stay with Denver:

“Malone is going to be aggressive at trying to pull at the heartstrings with Bruce Brown, (telling him) ‘stay a part of this thing, let's do it again,’” Wojnarowski said.

“Bruce Brown is in a position to make a lot more money as a free agent than the Nuggets are allowed to offer him, so that’s gonna be the challenge. He could stay in Denver, but he would have to do it for a lot less than there’s gonna be available out there in the market," he added.

Bruce Brown played a key role off the bench for Denver as a versatile wing who can playmake and guard multiple positions. Brown averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.6 blocks, and 1.1 3-pointers per game on 48.3% shooting over 80 games for the Nuggets.

How can the Denver Nuggets replace Bruce Brown?

Given their lack of cap space, it will likely be very difficult for the Denver Nuggets to replace Bruce Brown’s production if they ultimately lose him in free agency. However, according to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nuggets are hoping to replenish their bench with relatively cheap rotation-caliber players from the draft. This comes after the team recently acquired the No. 29 and 32 picks in Thursday’s draft from the Indiana Pacers.

“What they’re trying to do is maximize this championship window with Nikola Jokic and this really high payroll,” Wojnarowski said.

“Can they just get some young players in there that are gonna be fairly inexpensive, build out their bench and try to win as many championships as they can with trying to navigate this new salary cap that’s coming, new collective bargaining agreement? So, the Nuggets have been aggressive in this last week or two trying to put themselves in position.”

