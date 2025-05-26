NBA Rumors: Pacers likely to re-sign $40,903,500 UFA center regardless of postseason outcome

The Indiana Pacers have gone to back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals, ushering in a new era for a franchise seeking its first NBA championship. The latest NBA rumors suggest that the Pacers are likely bringing back Myles Turner next season.

Ad

According to ESPN, Indiana's front office and ownership could be facing some tough roster decisions in free agency, regardless of whether they win a title or not. Turner will be an unrestricted free agent and is looking to get the most money of his career.

The 29-year-old center signed a two-year, $40.9 million extension two seasons ago, which was a bargain. His combination of size, shot blocking and 3-point shooting makes him an in-demand player on the market. However, the franchise is reportedly hoping to keep Turner and maintain their depth.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Indiana Pacers have already secured Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard. ESPN cited sources within the team saying that ownership is willing to keep up with other Eastern Conference teams such as the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks.

It's a tough situation for a small-market team, especially with an owner who hasn't paid luxury tax since 2005. However, the past two seasons have shown that they could compete for a championship. With the NBA's new apron rules, parity has been observed, and some teams might be unable to retain their core.

Ad

Myles Turner is in his 10th season in the league and will likely command a yearly salary of $30 million, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha. Turner has stuck with Indiana despite being linked to countless trade rumors over the years.

Myles Turner explains why the Pacers are successful

Myles Turner explains why the Pacers are successful. (Photo: IMAGN)

While most people were surprised by the way the Indiana Pacers have performed in this year's playoffs, they have been playing really well since January. They have the second-best record in the NBA, just behind the OKC Thunder.

Ad

In a letter on The Player's Tribune, Myles Turner explained why they have been successful. Turner gushed about players knowing their roles, and their depth gives them the edge over most teams.

"What makes our team effective … it goes beyond elite stars, or elite depth, or even elite work ethic," Turner wrote. "We have elite role clarity. We have a team that’s a TEAM, and a group that’s a GROUP."

Ad

Turner was drafted 11th overall in 2015 out of Texas, going through several eras in Indiana from Paul George to Victor Oladipo to the current one with Tyrese Haliburton.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More