NBA Rumors: Patrick Beverley open to extension talks with LA Clippers, Lou Williams wants multi-year deal from Atlanta Hawks 

According to the latest NBA rumors, veteran point guard Patrick Beverley is open to extension talks with the LA Clippers.

Beverley has been with the Clippers since 2017 and has one year left on his contract with the franchise.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, a league source told him about Patrick Beverley's interest in extending his partnership with the LA Clippers. The source also revealed multiple factors that led to the 32-year-old's decision to pursue a contract extension.

"Patrick Beverley is open to a contract extension discussion with the Clippers, a league source told HoopsHype. I’m told Beverley loves playing in LA with the Clippers. He’s a big fan of Steve Ballmer as an owner, and that Lawrence Frank has been great to Pat and his family." said Scotto.

Patrick Beverley played a key role for the LA Clippers in the NBA Playoffs. His gritty defense helped the side immensely on many occasions. He was open to coming off the bench or playing as a starter, depending on Ty Lue's tactical arrangements for different opponents in the postseason.

However, Beverley needs to work on his offensive game. The LA Clippers are looking to add a point guard that can help them move on the offensive end of the court.

Bringing back free agent Reggie Jackson seems like a complicated deal, considering the Clippers do not have salary-cap flexibility at the moment.

If Beverley improves on the offensive end, the LA Clippers will benefit from it massively.

NBA Rumors: Former LA Clippers sixth man Lou Williams seeking a multi-year deal from Atlanta Hawks

Lou Williams has had major ups and downs this season and even contemplated retiring from the game altogether. This was because he did not appreciate the fact that the LA Clippers decided to trade him to the Atlanta Hawks mid-season in exchange for Rajon Rondo.

Nonetheless, Williams ended up suiting up for the Atlanta Hawks and had a great campaign with them. The Hawks reached the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

The Atlanta Hawks benefitted from Williams' presence, and NBA rumors now claim that there is mutual interest between the two parties to continue their partnership.

Here's what Michael Scotto of HoopsHype had to say about the situation:

"My understanding is Lou Williams is seeking a two-year deal, maybe three for the right fit, a league source told HoopsHype. He ended a recent Instagram post with #ThinkImComingBack. I certainly can confirm there’s interest for Lou to come back to Atlanta, and that feeling seemed to be mutual with Hawks GM Travis Schlenk."

NBA rumors surrounding Lou Williams' return are expected to heat up after a recent Instagram post suggested that he is likely to postpone his retirement plans.

The upcoming free agent could occupy the vacant backup point guard spot on the Atlanta Hawks roster. The former LA Clippers guard showed he still has a lot to offer, which could help him secure the multi-year deal that he wants from the Hawks.

