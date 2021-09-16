NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers expect Ben Simmons to play for them in the upcoming season 

This offseason has been headlined by the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons' NBA rumors. However, as it stands, it is expected to take a while before the Sixers find a profitable trade for him.

The Philadelphia 76ers finished the 2020-21 NBA season as the top seed in the Eastern Conference. It would be fair to say they are in a strong position now. That has been a key reason behind Daryl Morey taking the time to figure out the right trade package to move Ben Simmons.

NBA rumors suggest the Sixers want nothing less than an All-Star caliber player in return for their 3-time All-Star. However, Ben Simmons' suitors aren't willing to trade their best assets to sign him. His poor outing in the NBA playoffs has seen his price dip.

Reports suggest Simmons has made it clear that he doesn't want to play for the Philadelphia 76ers again. He has also threatened not to join the training camp. However, the Sixers are still expecting the Australian to play for them in the upcoming season. Here's what Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reported regarding this matter:

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly #NBA source: The #Sixers 'are expecting (Ben Simmons) to play (in 2020-21). The expectation is they will. It's bumpy right now (& the team expects it) to get better.' The #76ers don't plan on making a deal that would drop them back in standings & not getting viable offers. #NBA source: The #Sixers 'are expecting (Ben Simmons) to play (in 2020-21). The expectation is they will. It's bumpy right now (& the team expects it) to get better.' The #76ers don't plan on making a deal that would drop them back in standings & not getting viable offers. https://t.co/QUMmzkKbKF

It's going to be a complicated offseason for the Philadelphia 76ers ahead with Ben Simmons unwilling to play for the team. It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds when the season starts next month.

NBA Rumors: Can Ben Simmons still be of great use to the Philadelphia 76ers?

Head coach Doc Rivers of the Philadelphia 76ers speaks with Ben Simmons #25

Ben Simmons has had plenty of suitors this offseason, despite his struggles from shooting the ball beyond the 8 feet range. He is one of the most elite defenders in the NBA; someone that can guard players 1 through 5. Not many players in the league are capable of doing that. Simmons is also an excellent playmaker and rebounder.

Despite his limited skill set on offense, the Sixers benefitted largely from having him in the squad last season. Finishing first in the Eastern Conference was no mean feat. Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest.

Also Read

Simmons made the all-defensive first team and finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting. He was also voted an All-Star but did not play, though, as he was sidelined because of Covid protocols.

If the Philadelphia 76ers can convince Ben Simmons that he is a crucial part of their plans, it will make sense to keep him for another year, at least. Moreover, if Simmons can develop his shooting game in the meantime, the Sixers can benefit from it.

Edited by Diptanil Roy