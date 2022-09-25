NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers guard asserts he wants to stay with the team long-term

In an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle said he wants to stay with the Philadelphia 76ers for the foreseeable future.

“At this point, I would always want to stay in Philly,” Thybulle said. “And if it’s up to me, that’s always going to be my choice.

“But considering that I’ve realized the reality of how far out of my control it is, if I do get traded or something does end up happening, I can look at myself in the mirror at the end of the day.”

Thybulle's name has come up in trade rumors on several occasions.

In the article, Pompey also said Thybulle has significantly improved this offseason and shared similar testimonials from Daryl Morey. He has averaged 4.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in his three years in the league.

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in prime position to contend for an NBA championship

Despite the ups and downs of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers may have their best team in "The Process" era. Adding James Harden to the roster provides a premier scoring option and a hub to pilot their offense through.

Joel Embiid and James Harden's pick-and-roll was the most efficient in the NBA last season. As the pick-and-roll ball handler, Embiid scored 1.12 points per possession (ppp) and was in the 94th percentile of PNR ball handlers. As a roll man, Embiid was in the 70th percentile but scored 1.24 points per possession.

In the ten games the 76ers played in the playoffs, Embiid's PNR numbers as the ball handler went up (1.5 ppp) and as a roll man went down (1.03 ppp).

In addition to their star power, the 76ers have replaced their losses from the Ben Simmons trade. Andre Drummond and Seth Curry gave the 76ers crucial minutes, with Curry logging 34.8 minutes and Drummond 18.4 minutes a night.

Many analysts view the acquisitions of former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell and veteran P.J. Tucker as positive.

Another bright spot for the 76ers is Tyrese Maxey. In 2021-22, Maxey took a massive leap from the season prior. His minutes went up 185% and his scoring 165%. He shot 42.7% from three-point range last season on four attempts per game.

Joel Embiid finished second in MVP voting last season and, with all the aforementioned pieces, is in a prime position to win an NBA title.

