NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers join multiple teams in the Paul Millsap sweepstakes 

Paul Millsap has been dominating NBA rumors lately, with recent reports suggesting the Philadelphia 76ers are among the teams interested in his services.

The veteran free agent forward was recently linked with the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors.

Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported that the Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks are also among the teams that have shown interest in acquiring Paul Millsap. He wrote:

"Yet while the 36-year-old former All-Star has drawn interest from the Warriors, Hawks, Nets, Pelicans, 76ers and Timberwolves, no team sources contacted by Bleacher Report indicated any contract agreement with Millsap has come close to the finish line."

Millsap averaged 9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season with the Denver Nuggets. He has seen his production decline over the last few seasons, but his defense and experience remain vital traits that contending teams could benefit from.

From Jake: “Golden State has been the team most often linked by league sources to Paul Millsap.”



He also reports the Hawks, Nets, Pelicans, 76ers and Timberwolves have also showed interest. https://t.co/V2uZeFFt0e — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) August 24, 2021

NBA Rumors: What will it take for teams like the Philadelphia 76ers to sign Paul Millsap?

Paul Millsap in action during an NBA game last season

As per Jake Fischer's report, Paul Millsap has reportedly held conversations with interested teams and has demanded a contract close to the $5.9 million taxpayer exception.

Most of the teams interested in acquiring Millsap, including the Philadelphia 76ers, do not have an open roster spot, so it is unlikely that we will see him sign with a new team soon.

Finances could also be a cause for concern. Most franchises have used their mid-level exceptions or have other needs to address, for which they might need to save up.

It may take a while for Paul Millsap to find a new suitor. As per NBA rumors, league executives think he could take time to decide on his future and may end up signing with a team mid-season instead.

Paul Millsap played decently as a starter and as a bench player for the Denver Nuggets. He can play in the frontcourt rotation at four or five and as a small-ball center.

With an extended offseason, any team that ends up acquiring him mid-season will benefit largely as he will be well-rested.

Just noticed this from Friday's game. Aside from Paul Millsap's best Allen Iverson impression, check Jamal Murray at the end of the clip. Like he's never seen his Unc hoop like that. pic.twitter.com/rxBXTE4sjv — Mike Singer (@msinger) December 21, 2020

