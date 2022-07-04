NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers not pursuing 7x All-Star contrary to multiple reports

NBA rumors suggest that the Philadelphia 76ers are not pursuing Kyrie Irving, despite multiple reports saying that is the case.

Irving opted into the final year of his deal with the Nets, but Brooklyn is keen to move him. They have been reluctant to offer him a long-term deal, and Kevin Durant has also demanded a trade.

The 76ers were among the teams considered to be plotting a move to land Irving. But that isn't the case, as per NBC Sports' John Clark. Here's what he wrote:

"I’m told despite reports, the Sixers are not pursuing Kyrie Irving I’m told there were discussions internally about Kyrie and other players, but the Sixers never entered into actual talks with Brooklyn As far as Kevin Durant, remember he has a big say in where he will wind up"

The Philadelphia 76ers have their backcourt sorted over the next few years, with Tyrese Maxey and James Harden leading their charge in that department. Kyrie Irving's addition may have cost them Maxey and future draft picks.

However, Philadelphia are better off with their current roster, so it makes sense why they aren't pursuing Irving.

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers remain Kyrie Irving's top landing spot despite links to Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks

The LA Lakers have been considered the favorites to land Kyrie Irving. The 17-time NBA champions were on Irving's wishlist if he was to get traded. Playing for the Lakers will reunite him with LeBron James, alongside whom he has made three NBA Finals appearances, winning it once.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport The Lakers and the Nets are actively engaged in trade talks revolving around "a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving package," per @ChrisBHaynes The Lakers and the Nets are actively engaged in trade talks revolving around "a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving package," per @ChrisBHaynes https://t.co/yKdFgpTh9Z

Irving will also get to don the Purple and Gold jersey like his mentor, the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. According to NBA rumors, the LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are actively engaged in trade talks circling a Russell-Westbrook-Kyrie Irving trade swap.

Nets Videos @SNYNets



@GEICO @IanBegley reports that there is momentum towards a Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade between the Nets and the Lakers, plus notes on possible Kevin Durant destinations and whether the Nets would hold on to Russell Westbrook if they acquire him from the Lakers: .@IanBegley reports that there is momentum towards a Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade between the Nets and the Lakers, plus notes on possible Kevin Durant destinations and whether the Nets would hold on to Russell Westbrook if they acquire him from the Lakers:➡️ @GEICO https://t.co/XSWyGHbhLT

The Lakers are also optimistic about signing Irving by Sunday. However, they are likely to face hurdles until the two teams reach an agreement. Brooklyn is looking for draft compensation in return and also wants to attach Joe Harris' contract to Kyrie's.

But the Lakers would rather have Seth Curry's $8.5 million expiring deal on their books next season. Here's what Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported:

"The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are actively engaged in discussions on a trade package that would send star point guard Russell Westbrook to Brooklyn in exchange for star point guard Kyrie Irving, league sources told Yahoo Sports."

Haynes added:

"There’s palpable optimism that an agreement can be struck between the two sides this offseason, but there remain a few hurdles.

"Draft compensation is an ongoing talking point for the Nets and they want shooting guard Joe Harris — who is recovering from left ankle surgery — and his remaining $38.6 million owed over the next two years included in the deal, sources said.

"The Lakers have been disinclined to the inclusion of Harris, and are instead seeking the insertion of sharpshooter Seth Curry as part of the arrangement, sources said."

Kyrie Irving has had issues off the court that have led to his absence over the last three seasons. However, he remains one of the best talents in the NBA when playing.

The LA Lakers will be back in the conversation as one of the legitimate contenders if they manage to sign Irving.

