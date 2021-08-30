NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns among teams pursuing San Antonio Spurs forward Thaddeus Young

Despite missing out on signing Thaddeus Young earlier this month, the Phoenix Suns are still among the contenders to have pursued the San Antonio Spurs forward, according to NBA rumors.

When Young was traded to the Spurs from the Chicago Bulls as part of a sign-and-trade for DeMar DeRozan, there was discussion that he could be re-routed to the Phoenix Suns.

Although this never came to fruition, there is still plenty of time left before the NBA season begins and the 33-year-old has received a lot of interest from other teams for the upcoming campaign.

Interestingly enough, the DeMar DeRozan sign-and-trade is not official yet between San Antonio and Chicago.



Thaddeus Young could be re-routed to Phoenix to eventually make it a 3-team deal. — Evan Sidery (@esidery) August 10, 2021

Reportedly, the Phoenix Suns are still interested and are one of the teams to have pursued the power forward. Shams Charania of The Athletic recently wrote:

"The Suns are among the contenders who have pursued Spurs forward Thaddeus Young, sources said. San Antonio acquired Young in a sign-and-trade — along with a first-round pick and two second-round picks — and now are expected to receive strong interest in the veteran forward from competitive teams."

NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns maintain interest in Thaddeus Young

Thaddeus Young played for two seasons with the Chicago Bulls

Thaddeus Young departed the Chicago Bulls after two seasons this summer having enjoyed one of his most efficient campaigns. During the 2020-21 season, he averaged 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals on 24 minutes per game. He also connected with a career-high 56% of field-goal efforts.

Young settled into his role with the Bulls as one of their most effective scorers but not one of the team's primary stars. He was a starter in 23 of the 68 games in which he played and shot the ball just 9.7 times per contest.

Shooting 90% of his efforts within ten feet of the basket, Young was increasingly utilized in the Bulls' low block. He consistently made close-range hook shots and would scare opponents away from double-teaming due to his passing ability.

Thaddeus Young threw it DOWN 😳 pic.twitter.com/5tR5fYwbm8 — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 7, 2021

Having been traded to the San Antonio Spurs, it seems increasingly likely that he will be on the move again. His fit with a team looking to develop its younger players seems unrealistic. With his expiring contract too, it would be valuable for the Spurs to find a suitor now so as to gain something out of the deal rather than having to wait.

For the Phoenix Suns, a deal for Thaddeus Young would be mutually beneficial for them, too. Although they have signed rim protector JaVale McGee, Young brings energy and scoring off the bench and could be an effective replacement for Torrey Craig on both ends of the floor.

He led the league in charges drawn this year and offensive loose balls recovered.

Young had a career-best box +/- of 3.2 last season and had a defensive win share of 2.2. He has the versatility to match Craig's skillset and can play as a small-ball center or on the wing when DeAndre Ayton is on the floor.

Landing Thaddeus Young over several of their rivals competing for the title would add depth to a Phoenix Suns squad that made the NBA Finals last season.

Edited by Rohit Mishra